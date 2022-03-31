 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to Thursday's weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Due to cold and unfavorable conditions, numerous high school events were either postponed or canceled as a result. Listed below are all the affected events and the status of the event.

Soccer

St. Albert at Lewis Central, Girls Soccer, postponed to April 6, 4:15 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, Boys and Girls soccer, postponed, TBD

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, Boys soccer, postponed to April 1, 5:30 p.m.

Grand View Christian at AHSTW, Boys, and Girls soccer, canceled

Tennis

LC Boys Tennis at Clarinda, postponed to April 1, 3:30 p.m.

Glenwood Boys Tennis vs TJ, postponed to April 11, 4:30 p.m.

TJ Girls Tennis at Southwest Valley postponed to April 4, 3:45 p.m.

Glenwood Girls Tennis vs SC East postponed to April 1, 4 p.m.

Golf

LC Boys Golf vs Clarinda, postponed to April 1, 3:30 p.m.

Track

Glenwood Boys and girls at Hawkeye 10 south division meet, canceled

Lewis Central and St. Albert, Boys and girls Track at Denison, canceled

AHSTW, Heartland Christian, Underwood, Boys and girls track, at Griswold, postponed to April 1, 4:30 p.m.

