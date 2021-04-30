Mustangs top Falcons on Friday

While St. Albert boys tennis No. 1 and No. 2 single players tallied up wins, the Falcons suffered from the No. 3 spot down in singles as the Mustangs won all the single matches from three and lower. The Mustangs also won two of the three doubles matches.

“We have a big gap with our team’s experience from our top numbers to the lower numbers,” coach Teri Miller said. “We still saw a lot of good things from all of our players today. Win or lose all our players were able to play in matches today which is always a good deal.”

Notably the Falcons were without their original No. 3 singles Daniel McGrath due to an injury.

Specifically in the singles, No. 1 senior Jeff Miller defeated senior Reed Finnegan 10-1, and No. 2 junior Carter White beat freshman Andrew Lawrence 10-6 for the Falcons last singles victory.

For the rest of the singles results, junior Josh Schuster beat S.A.’s No. 3 Cole Pekny 10-2. At Mustang’s No.4, junior Eli Schuster beat junior Reese Pekny 10-1. For the No. 5s senior Quentin Slater beat William Tallman 10-1. Finally, No. 6 sophomore Dylan Gray beat S.A. sophomore Owen Gray 10-0.