Mustangs top Falcons on Friday

While St. Albert boys tennis No. 1 and No. 2 single players tallied up wins, the Falcons suffered from the No. 3 spot down in singles as the Mustangs won all the single matches from three and lower. The Mustangs also won two of the three doubles matches.
“We have a big gap with our team’s experience from our top numbers to the lower numbers,” coach Teri Miller said. “We still saw a lot of good things from all of our players today. Win or lose all our players were able to play in matches today which is always a good deal.”
Notably the Falcons were without their original No. 3 singles Daniel McGrath due to an injury.
Specifically in the singles, No. 1 senior Jeff Miller defeated senior Reed Finnegan 10-1, and No. 2 junior Carter White beat freshman Andrew Lawrence 10-6 for the Falcons last singles victory.
For the rest of the singles results, junior Josh Schuster beat S.A.’s No. 3 Cole Pekny 10-2. At Mustang’s No.4, junior Eli Schuster beat junior Reese Pekny 10-1. For the No. 5s senior Quentin Slater beat William Tallman 10-1. Finally, No. 6 sophomore Dylan Gray beat S.A. sophomore Owen Gray 10-0.
For the doubles, the lone win for St. Albert came from Miller and White over Finnegan and J. Schuster 10-7. Coach Miller was thrilled to see the great performances from White and Miller in the single and doubles matches.
For the rest of the doubles, Lawrence and E. Schuster defeated Cole and Reese Pekny 10-1, and Slater and Gray beat SA’s Tallman and Galus 10-1 as well.
The Falcons will prepare for the Hawkeye 10 tournament which will begin at 9 a.m. on May 3 in Denison.
Saintes top Timberwolves
The St. Albert Saintes girls tennis team won all but one of the singles matches and won all the doubles matches to top Southwest Valley 8-1 on Thursday in Johnny Carson’s birth town, Corning.
The Saintes won all six of the singles matches to essentially put the match on ice early. Sophomore Landry Miller defeated senior Tonna Damewood 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Junior Allison Narmi defeated senior Kendi Graham by the same score in No. 2. Freshman Alexis Narmi beat junior Alana Drake 6-2 in No. 3 singles.
In No. 4 singles senior Anna Schewe beat freshman Charlee Larsen 7-5. Freshman Lily Barnes defeated junior Lexi Weston 6-2. Sophomore Ryane Mullen earned the lone win of the day for the Timberwolves over St. Albert’s Brianna Kelly 6-3.
In the doubles matches, the Saintes took care of business by winning all three. Miller and Allison Narmi won 6-3 over Damewood and Graham. That doubles win put Miller and Narmi up to 10-0 for the season. Alexis Narmi and Anna Schewe beat Larsen and Mullen 6-1. Finally, Barnes and Keiley defeated Drake and Weston 6-2.
With the victory, the Saintes improved to 6-1 in single matches and will prepare for a match at 4 p.m. on May 4 at Glenwood.
Falcons fall at Timberwolves
The Falcons, however, lost on the road to the T-Wolves 7-2 as the Falcons were able to claim just one win in both the single matches and doubles.
Specifically, in the single matches, No. 1 single senior Jeff Miller was the lone Falcon to win his singles match as he defeated senior Kade Hutchings 6-3. SW Valley’s junior Gabe Fuller defeat S.A.’s junior Carter White 6-4 in the two seed contest. Junior Adam Timmerman beat freshman Cole Pekny 6-4.
Freshman Evan Timmerman beat junior Reese Pekny 6-1 in the battle of No. 4s. For the No. 5s, senior Dominic Nicolas beat sophomore Owen Galus 6-0. The Falcons and T-Wolves didn’t play a No. 6 singles match.
In the doubles, Falcon’s Miller and White beat T-Wolves’ Hutchings and Fuller 6-0, and SW Valley’s Adam Timmerman and Evan Timmerman beat S.A.’s Cole and Reese Pekny 6-0. St. Albert had an open for the No. 3 thus giving the point to the T-Wolves.
The Falcons now drop to 4-4 on the season in their single matches and looked to rise above the .500 mark on Friday with a match at Shenandoah.