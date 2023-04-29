With the 239th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Council Bluffs native and TCU quarterback Max Duggan Saturday afternoon.

On the final day of the NFL Draft in Kansas City. Duggan’s long wait finally came to an end around 5:15 p.m. when the LA Chargers selected him in the seventh round.

Dugan won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, which is annually awarded to the nation’s top-voted quarterback, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led TCU on a historical season to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance and went all the way to the national championship game before falling to the Georgia Bulldogs. Duggan also participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Before his college days, Duggan helped lead Lewis Central to its first-ever state semi-final appearance at the UNI-Dome in 2018 and was a four-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports.