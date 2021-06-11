No. 10 LC baseball pull away in sixth inning, softball splits games in Friday tournament

On Thursday, the Titans struggled against 3A No. 7 Atlantic in Tuesday's home game losing 13-0. The Trojans scored four runs in the third innings and nine in the fourth.

"We definitely made quite a few errors and they capitalized on them when we made errors," Cole said. "I don't think they were overpowering by any means. If we would have been on our game tonight I think it would have been a really good battle, between two really good teams. But, couldn't get much going at the plate and then we made quite a few errors on defense that we don't normally make.

"Those errors led to a few more and just some mental mistakes that we clearly want to not have in a game against a really good team. I think when we play them later in the season it will be a really good battle."

Lewis Central will play Atlantic again on July 2.

The Titans recorded two hits coming from Manz and Sweet. Manz got on base in both of her at bats, reaching on an error in his other appearance.

"We really tried moving people around and we just seemed to be pressing a little too hard at the plate," Cole said.

Lewis Central play Ogden at 10 a.m. in the tournament tomorrow.