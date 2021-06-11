No. 10 LC shocks No. 3 Urbandale, softball splits games in Friday tournament

Bach scored the game-deciding run on a fielder's choice by senior Paige Rodewald.

L.C. did not have the same success against Woodward-Granger. The Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never let up. The Titans closed the gap to 3-1 but Woodward-Granger stretched the lead to 5-1.

Bach went 3 for 3 from the plate, Elam and Manz both drove in a run, Howard went 2 of 2 with two RBIs.

"We struggled a little bit right away," Cole said. "We did not score until the fourth inning. That was a struggle for us. We had runners on base and in scoring position, we just couldn't capitalize.

"We were going out there though swinging out bats and hitting it right to people. That's what we can ask for. ... I believe in these girls. I know that they can do it."

On Thursday, the Titans struggled against 3A No. 7 Atlantic in Tuesday's home game losing 13-0. The Trojans scored four runs in the third innings and nine in the fourth.