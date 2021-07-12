No. 3 Johnston too much for Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln softball fell to Class 5A No. 3 Johnsonston 12-0 in Monday's Class 5A - Region 2 semifinal on the road, ending the Lynx's season.

Johnston scored two in the first, two in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth.

"We were putting the ball in play," A.L. head coach Ryan Koch said. "We strung a couple of hits back to back by freshmen Jayden Hargrave and Kelsi Nelson.They got to second and third on a wild pitch with two outs and Tessa Clifton smoked a line drive to the right fielder to end our threat in the third.

"Johnston bats came alive in the fourth, putting up seven runs on six hits. Very proud of this group and they did not back down from Johnston. The future is very bright for this group."

Lincoln finished the season with a 16-20 record.

This was the final game for three Abraham Lincoln seniors Lexi Gootee, Emma Roethler and Kali Burkett.

Abraham Lincoln (16-20) 000 0 -- 0

Johnston (33-8) 221 7 -- 12