No. 7 Atlantic sweeps St. Albert

St. Albert softball battled with 3A No. 7 Atlantic for nearly six innings on the road on Tuesday but gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth to lose the first half of the doubleheader 7-2.

The Atlantic Trojans carried the momentum over into game two winning 15-1 in three innings.

“I thought we played extremely well defensively,” head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “Alexis (Narmi) pitched a great game. ... We kind of had one bad inning, but really I was pleased with our first game.”

Atlantic took an early lead in the first game scoring one run in the first and second innings.

Freshman Kylie Wesack sparked the Saintes offense with a home run in the top of the firth to cut the deficit to one.

Senior Sarah Eggerling drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth before the Trojans scored five to put away the game.

Sophomore Jessica McMartin finished the game 2 for 3 from the plate.

St. Albert took a 1-0 lead in game two when Narmi singled in a run in the top of the first before Atlantic scored five in the bottom and 10 in the second.