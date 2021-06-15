No. 7 Atlantic sweeps St. Albert

St. Albert softball battled with 3A No. 7 Atlantic for nearly six innings on the road on Tuesday but gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth to lose the first half of the doubleheader 7-2.
The Atlantic Trojans carried the momentum over into game two winning 15-1 in three innings.
“I thought we played extremely well defensively,” head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “Alexis (Narmi) pitched a great game. ... We kind of had one bad inning, but really I was pleased with our first game.”
Atlantic took an early lead in the first game scoring one run in the first and second innings.
Freshman Kylie Wesack sparked the Saintes offense with a home run in the top of the firth to cut the deficit to one.
Senior Sarah Eggerling drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth before the Trojans scored five to put away the game.
Sophomore Jessica McMartin finished the game 2 for 3 from the plate.
St. Albert took a 1-0 lead in game two when Narmi singled in a run in the top of the first before Atlantic scored five in the bottom and 10 in the second.
“It was just a little bit of heat and different pitching,” Daley said. “We put some people in some different spots.”
Daley remained positive despite the sweep and was happy to see the Saintes battle with one of the top teams in the state.
“We talked about that after the first game,” she said. “I felt like the first three innings we went up there to the plate and were swinging out of the zone. We were chasing balls and we weren’t disciplined at all. Then we settled in and focused and we really had good at bats from there on out.
“That’s when we pushed a couple runs across when we put the ball in play. We played a great game against them defensively. Just it took us about three innings to get disciplined at the plate and not chase.”
St. Albert 000 011 0 — 2
Atlantic 011 005 X — 7
St. Albert (4-10) 100 — 1
Atlantic (18-3) 5(10)0 — 15