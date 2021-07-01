No.9 Black Raiders too much for Titans

Class 4A No. 9 Sioux City East baseball held Lewis Central to just four hits in Wednesday's game in Sioux City.

The Blacks Nights won 5-1.

"At the end of the day, we just didn't hit the ball like we should have," head coach Jim Waters said. "... We have to be smarter hitters and know our situations and execute and we weren't able to do that."

Sioux City East and Lewis Central were tied 1-1 after the top of the third but the Black Knights scored three in the third and one in the bottom of the sixth to pull off the win.

East hit a leadoff single in the second and scored later on a sacrifice fly.

Lewis Central scored in the top of the third when Ty Thomson hit a leadoff single, Luke Meyer laid down a sacrifice bunt, Devin Nailor hit a single and Cael Malskeit fit a fielder's choice to score Thomson.

SC East took the lead for good in the third after walking the nine-hole batter, hitting the next batter and giving up runs on two singles and a fielder's choice.

The Black Knights added one more in the sixth on a wild pitch.

"One inning kind of hurt us," Waters said. "When you walk the number nine-hole hitter it's not a good start to an inning."