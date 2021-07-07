No. 9 Blue Devils end Saintes season

St. Albert softball saw its season come to an end in the Class 1A - Region 4 quarterfinal, losing to Martensdale-St. Mary's 7-2 on Wednesday night on the road.

The Saintes took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Blue Devils scored three in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.

St. Mary's extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth.

St. Albert closed the gap to two, in the fifth, before surrendering three in the bottom of the sixth.

"I'm so incredibly proud of our team," head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "We played our best ball of the year at the right time. Our girls battled at the plate all night."

Wednesday was the final game for senior Sarah Eggerling.

"(She) will be missed greatly," Daley said. "She has given so much to this program and was a great leader this year."

Kylie Wesack, Alexis Narmi, Mallory Daley and Georgie Bohnet all recorded hits.

St. Albert 010 010 0 -- 2

St. Mary's 030 103 X -- 7