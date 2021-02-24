 Skip to main content
Nodaway Valley remains undefeated with 55-33 victory over AHSTW
Nodaway Valley remains undefeated with 55-33 victory over AHSTW

Basketball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

ATLANTIC – Nodaway Valley decisively punched its ticket to the state tournament Wednesday, defeating AHSTW 55-33 in the 2A – Region 5 Championship.

Nodaway Valley (23-0) never trailed, and in fact actually led before the game technically started after a scorekeeping error led to a technical foul on AHSTW (17-7).

That set the tone for a dominating Wolverines performance, as they jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter. Nodaway Valley never let the Vikings back into the game, holding a 42-25 advantage after three quarters.

Maddax DeVault led the Wolverines with a game-high 23 points, while Lindsey Davis added 16. Claire Denning was the only Viking in double figures, scoring a team-high 16 points, while Kailey Jones added seven.

The Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament is March 1-6 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

AHSTW 4 7 14 8—33

NV 22 9 11 13—55

AHSTW: Claire Denning 16, Kailey Jones 7, Claire Harris 3, Ellie Peterson 3, Delaney Goshorn 2, Julia Kock 2.

NV: Maddax DeVault 23, Lindsey Davis 16, Lexi Shike 7, Corinne Bond 4, Macy Kuhns 3, Terrin Gettler 2.

