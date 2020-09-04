Nonpareil Area Fall Sports Preview: Glenwood athletics

Outlook: While the Rams only return two major contributors, they do add freshmen Andrew Smith and Liam Hays, who each placed in the top five in last year’s middle school 3-A meet. Ethan Chappel, a senior, is also new to the team this year.

“Many sophomores will be working and competing for varsity positions, along with some freshmen,” Peverill said. “The kids are excited to be back and are working hard at their training. They are ready to compete.”

Glenwood girls cross country

2019: 14th at state, 2nd at Hawkeye 10 Conference meet

Coach: Dani Wagaman (6th season)

Key returners: “We are returning all varsity runners from last year: Rachel Mullinax, Emma Hughes, Erin Schultz, Karlee Raymond, Ryley Nebel, Lauren Becker, Riley Wiese,” Wagaman said. “Kaitlyn Carnes is recovering from some injuries. Freshman Lauren Hughes is running Varsity.”

Outlook: The Rams appear to just be scratching the surface after qualifying for state in 2019 and returning everyone.