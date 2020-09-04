Nonpareil Area Fall Sports Preview: Glenwood athletics

Glenwood football
2019: 7-3
Coach: Cory Faust
Outlook: Last season, Glenwood went 7-3, losing 42-28 to Norwalk in first round of 3-A state playoffs.
Their high-powered offense averaged just over 39 points per game in the Rams’ seven victories. At quarterback, junior Brock Sell takes over for the graduated Zach Carr, who threw for 1,966 yards and 22 touchdowns, with only six interceptions last season. Sell is off to a good start, accounting for six touchdowns (three passing and three running) in Glenwood’s 57-7 Week 1 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
Senior receiver Ryan Blum is also back after catching 37 balls for 671 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, which was good for second on the team.
Senior linebacker Sully Woods returns after having the second-most tackles (58.5) and most sacks (2) and tackles for loss (16) last season.
Glenwood boys cross country
2019: Did not qualify for state, 6th at Hawkeye 10 Conference meet
Coach: Todd Peverill (23rd season)
Key returners: Nate Rohrberg and Tyler Huey. Both are seniors and have run on varsity for three years prior.
Outlook: While the Rams only return two major contributors, they do add freshmen Andrew Smith and Liam Hays, who each placed in the top five in last year’s middle school 3-A meet. Ethan Chappel, a senior, is also new to the team this year.
“Many sophomores will be working and competing for varsity positions, along with some freshmen,” Peverill said. “The kids are excited to be back and are working hard at their training. They are ready to compete.”
Glenwood girls cross country
2019: 14th at state, 2nd at Hawkeye 10 Conference meet
Coach: Dani Wagaman (6th season)
Key returners: “We are returning all varsity runners from last year: Rachel Mullinax, Emma Hughes, Erin Schultz, Karlee Raymond, Ryley Nebel, Lauren Becker, Riley Wiese,” Wagaman said. “Kaitlyn Carnes is recovering from some injuries. Freshman Lauren Hughes is running Varsity.”
Outlook: The Rams appear to just be scratching the surface after qualifying for state in 2019 and returning everyone.
“Many of the girls trained on their own or in small groups during June,” Wagaman said. “We have a good number of girls that are training together and are able to push each other every day. Varsity spots are definitely competitive and can change with the depth we have.”
Glenwood volleyball
2019: 30-13 overall, 6-4 in Hawkeye 10 Conference, state qualifier
Coach: Chelsey Hirt (4th season)
Key returners (Comments from Hirt): Elle Scarborough, Sr., OH: “Elle is a St. Cloud volleyball commit and a four-year varsity starter and letter winner. In 2019, she was also selected unanimous first-team all-conference Hawkeye 10, all-district and all-state.”
Kelly Embray, Sr., L: “Kelly has gone from setter to DS to Setter to Libero over the past four years. She is a three-year varsity player and letter winner. She will do big things for us this season.”
Grace Boles, Sr., S: “Grace is a three-year varsity letter winner, however she suited varsity later during her freshman season. Grace leads our hitters to much success and her serving is impressive.”
Brynlee Arnold, Jr., MH: “Brynlee is our 6-foot-3, left-handed weapon. She has been on the varsity squad since her freshman year and continues to develop into the player she is today. Brynlee made second-team all-conference Hawkeye 10 in 2019 and is looking to make first team this year.”
Kennedy Jones, Jr., MH: Kennedy was first on the varsity squad last season and made her big debut there. She is fire and ice all in one! She is positive, focused and enjoyable to be around.”
Outlook: The Rams get some impact players back from a team that lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the quarterfinals of the state tournament last season, while also trying to replace some production from 2019.
“Abby Hughes, Coryl Matheny, Delaney Holeton and Lauren Roenfeldt are all stepping up this year to fill the gaps we lost,” Hirt said. “Looking at the team play together, it is hard to see that there were even gaps to fill. They help add passion, drive and energy to this team.”
