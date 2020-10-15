 Skip to main content
Oct. 16 scoreboard
Prep cross country

SWI Cross Country Rankings

Completed by Council Bluffs Cross Country Coaches (Meets through 10/10/20)

Boys Teams

1. Lewis Central

2. Glenwood

3. Thomas Jefferson

4. Missouri Valley

5. Underwood

6. St. Albert

7. Abraham Lincoln

Boys Individuals

1. Aidan Booton - TJ

2. Ethan Eichhorn - LC

3. Andrew Smith - Glenwood

4. Juan Martinez - TJ

5. Nathan Sell - LC

6. Gable Porter - Underwood

7. Cole Dooley - Treynor

8. Brett McGee - TC

9. Colin Lillie - SA

10. Nathan Rohrberg - Glenwood

11. Cody Gilpin - MV

12. Liam Hays - Glenwood

13. Brek Boruff - MV

14. Bryant Keller - Glenwood

15. Jonah Churchill - LC

Girls Teams

1. Glenwood

2. Logan-Magnolia

3. Tri-Center

4. Lewis Central

5. Abraham Lincoln

6. Treynor

7. Thomas Jefferson

Girls Individuals

1. Peyton Pogge - TC

2. Courtney Sporrer - LM

3. Emma Hughes - Glenwood

4. Georgia Paulson - Underwood

5. Clara Teigland - Treynor

6. Erin Schultz - Glenwood

7. Reese Duncan - SA

8. Riley Wiese - Glenwood

9. Lauren Hughes - Glenwood

10. Rachel Mullennax - Glenwood

11. Haley Bach - LC

12. Ryley Nebel - Glenwood

13. Carly McKeever - SA

14. Julie Koch - AHSTW

15. Kyla Corrin - TC

Prep football

Rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Southeast Polk (11) 6-0 136 1

2. Ankeny (2) 6-1 125 2

3. W. Des Moines Dowling5-1 99 4

4. Pleasant Valley (1) 7-0 97 5

5. Waukee 5-2 90 6

6. Dubuque Hempstead 6-1 63 7

7. Iowa City West 4-0 57 8

8. Urbandale 5-1 47 3

9. Sioux City East 6-1 26 10

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 7. Council Bluffs Lincoln 4. West Des Moines Valley 4. Bettendorf 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ced. Rapids Xavier (7) 7-0 125 1

2. Harlan (1) 7-0 114 4

3. Washington (2) 7-0 102 5

4. DC-Grimes (3) 6-0 100 2

5. Dav. Assumption (1) 7-0 95 6

6. Webster City 7-0 64 7

7. Lewis Central 5-1 55 3

8. Manch. W. Delaware 7-1 52 8

9. Huxley Ballard 6-1 20 NR

(tie) Eldridge North Scott 4-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: Decorah 10. Fort Madison 6. Spencer 3. Nevada 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1. Pella 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Williamsburg (5) 7-0 129 T1

2. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 7-0 125 4

3. Monroe PCM (4) 7-0 121 3

4. Inwood West Lyon 6-1 88 T1

5. Waukon 5-1 76 5

6. Camanche 6-1 71 6

7. Solon 5-2 37 9

8. Estherville-Lin. Central 5-1 35 7

9. Atlantic 6-1 32 8

10. State Center WM 6-1 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 15. Mount Vernon 12. Monticello 5. Sioux Center 3.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. O-A BCIG (12) 7-0 135 1

2. Van Meter (1) 7-0 125 2

3. Sigourney-Keota (1) 7-0 109 3

4. Jewell South Hamilton 7-0 101 4

5. Southeast Valley 7-0 81 6

6. Underwood 6-1 68 7

7. South Central Calhoun 5-1 52 8

8. Mount Ayr 6-1 30 9

9. Emmetsburg 5-1 25 5

10. Waterloo Columbus 6-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 18. Panora Panorama 3. Hull Western Christian 1. Cascade 1. Dike-New Hartford 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Grundy Center (10) 7-0 135 1

2. St. Ansgar (1) 7-0 117 2

3. Iowa City Regina (2) 6-1 111 3

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1)7-0 95 4

5. Britt West Hancock 6-1 69 5

6. Logan-Magnolia 6-1 64 7

7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-1 61 6

8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-1 43 8

9. Calmar S. Winneshiek 6-1 40 9

10. Lisbon 5-2 14 10

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 5. Belle Plaine 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. Riverside Highland 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-BD (12) 5-0 132 1

2. Rem. Saint Mary’s (1) 7-0 114 3

3. Audubon 5-0 113 2

4. Anita CAM 6-0 94 4

5. Montezuma (1) 7-0 83 5

6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-0 65 7

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-0 43 8

8. Easton Valley 6-1 33 10

9. Newell-Fonda 6-1 28 9

10. Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-1 23 6

Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 20. Janesville 10. North English English Valleys 9. New London 2. Tripoli 1.

Playoff schedule

Friday, Oct. 16

Abraham Lincoln, BYE

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Sidney at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Riverside, 7 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.

West Central Valley at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

West Des Moines Valley at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Prep swimming

Saturday, Oct. 17

Council Bluffs at Lewis Central Invitational, 12 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 15

Thomas Jefferson def. Shenandoah 2-1 (25-21, 13-25, 15-13)

Southwest Valley def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (25-17, 25-15)

St. Albert def. Clarinda 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-15)

Millard South def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-20, 25-17)

Lincoln East def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-17, 30-28)

AHSTW def. IKM-Manning 2-0

AHSTW def. Audubon 2-1

WIC Tournament at Oakland

Championship: Underwood def. Tri-Center 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 26-24)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood at Lewis Central Invite, 8 a.m.

College football

Top 25

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Clemson (55);4-0;1543;1

2. Alabama (5);3-0;1478;2

3. Georgia;3-0;1424;3

4. Notre Dame;3-0;1332;5

5. Ohio State (2);0-0;1194;6

6. North Carolina;3-0;1175;9

7. Oklahoma St.;3-0;1056;10

8. Penn St.;0-0;1005;8

9. Florida;2-1;928;3

10. Cincinnati;3-0;906;11

11. Texas A&M;2-1;801;20

12. Miami;3-1;795;7

13. Brigham Young;4-0;759;15

14. Auburn;2-1;735;13

15. Wisconsin;0-0;687;14

16. Oregon;0-0;646;17

17. Tennessee;2-1;505;12

18. SMU;4-0;464;21

19. Michigan;0-0;454;19

20. Iowa St.;3-1;372;24

21. Louisiana-Lafayette;3-0;280;23

22. Kansas St.;3-1;276;29

23. Virginia Tech;2-1;156;18

24. Southern Cal;0-0;147;28

25. Minnesota;0-0;146;26

Dropped out: No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-2); No. 25 Central Florida (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Central Florida (2-1) 93; North Carolina State (3-1) 89; Oklahoma (2-2) 87; Marshall (3-0) 73; Boston College (3-1) 68; Iowa (0-0) 53; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 48; Utah (0-0) 44; West Virginia (2-1) 39; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 38; Army (4-1) 37; Boise State (0-0) 36; Tulsa (1-1) 20; Mississippi State (1-2) 20; Memphis (1-1) 17; TCU (1-2) 16; Mississippi (1-2) 13; Air Force (1-0) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 12; Liberty (4-0) 8; Kentucky (1-2) 8; Texas (2-2) 7; Houston (1-0) 7; California (0-0) 7; Washington (0-0) 6; Stanford (0-0) 6; Missouri (1-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Louisiana Tech (3-1) 5; LSU (1-2) 4; Arkansas (1-2) 1.

Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 14

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina (3-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), 6:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. (2-1) at Georgia Southern (2-1), Postponed

Thursday, Oct. 15

SOUTHWEST

Georgia St. (1-1) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

SOUTH

SMU (4-0) at Tulane (2-2), 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

EAST

Liberty (4-0) at Syracuse (1-3), 11 a.m.

South Florida (1-3) at Temple (0-1), 11 a.m.

Kansas (0-3) at West Virginia (2-1), 11 a.m.

SOUTH

Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), 11 a.m.

Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2), 11 a.m.

Kentucky (1-2) at Tennessee (2-1), 11 a.m.

Texas State (1-4) at South Alabama (1-2), 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh (3-2) at Miami (3-1), 11 a.m.

Navy (2-2) at East Carolina (1-2), 11 a.m.

Coastal Carolina (3-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), Postponed

W. Kentucky (1-3) at UAB (3-1), 12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (1-1) at North Alabama (0-1), 1 p.m.

UCF (2-1) at Memphis (1-1), 2:30 p.m.

Duke (1-4) at NC State (3-1), 2:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky (1-3) at Troy (2-1), 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi St. (1-2), 3 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern (2-1), 3 p.m.

LSU (1-2) at Florida (2-1), 3 p.m.

Virginia (1-2) at Wake Forest (1-2), 3 p.m.

North Texas (1-3) at Middle Tennessee (1-4), 4 p.m.

Marshall (3-0) at Louisiana Tech (3-1), 5 p.m.

North Carolina (3-0) at Florida St. (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Boston College (3-1) at Virginia Tech (2-1), 7 p.m.

FIU (0-2) at Charlotte (1-2), 7 p.m.

Georgia (3-0) at Alabama (3-0), 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Louisville (1-3) at Notre Dame (3-0), 1:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (0-3) at Missouri (1-2), Postponed

Cent. Arkansas (2-3) at Missouri St. (0-2), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati (3-0) at Tulsa (1-1), 11 a.m.

Army (4-1) at UTSA (3-2), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2), 2:30 p.m.

Angelo State University at Stephen F. Austin (1-3), 4 p.m.

West Texas A&M University (0-1) at Abilene Christian (0-2), Postponed

Southern Miss. (1-3) at UTEP (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (3-0) at Baylor (1-1), Postponed

MLB

Sunday, Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday, Oct. 11

ALCS Game 2

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

NLCS Game 1

Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

Tuesday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 2

Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

ALCS Game 3

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Wednesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

Los Angeles 15, Atlanta 3

ALCS Game 4

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3, Tampa Bay leads 3-2

NLCS Game 4

Los Angeles vs. Atlanta, late

NFL

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Tennessee 42, Buffalo 16

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

America’s line

*NFL*

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

*Open *Current* O/U*

Sunday

*Sunday*

PATRIOTS * 9 * 10 * (44.5) * Broncos*

PANTHERS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * Bears*

Lions * 3 * 3 * (54.5) * JAGUARS*

VIKINGS * 3.5 * 4 * (54.0) * Falcons*

TITANS * 3 * 3 * (52.5) * Texans*

GIANTS * 3.5 * 3 * (42.5) * Washington*

STEELERS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (51.0) * Browns*

Ravens * 7.5 * 7.5 * (47.5) * EAGLES*

COLTS * 9.5 * 7.5 * (46.5) * Bengals*

CHARGERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Jets*

BRONCOS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Dolphins*

DOLPHINS * 8 * 9 * (47.5) * Jets*

Packers * 1.5 * 1 * (55.5) * BUCS*

Rams * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * 49ERS*

*Monday*

Chiefs * 3 * 3.5 * (57.5) * BILLS*

Cards * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.5) * COWBOYS*

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

*Friday*

Smu * 6.5 * 6.5 * (64.5) * TULANE*

Byu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (62.5) * HOUSTON*

*Saturday*

VA TECH * 10.5 * 12 * (62.5) * Boston Coll*

MIAMI-FLA * 10 * 13.5 * (47.5) * Pittsburgh*

TEMPLE * 10 * 11 * (54.5) * Usf*

Navy * 2.5 * 2.5 * (55.5) * E CAROLINA*

NC STATE * 4 * 4.5 * (59.5) * Duke*

Virginia * 2.5 * 2.5 * (58.5) * WAKE FOREST*

Auburn * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * S CAROLINA*

N Carolina * 10 * 13.5 * (63.5) * FLORIDA ST*

W VIRGINIA * 23 * 22.5 * (51.5) * Kansas*

Liberty * 2.5 * 3.5 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*

Clemson * 27 * 27 * (64.5) * GA TECH*

TENNESSEE * 5.5 * 6 * (45.5) * Kentucky*

S ALABAMA * 2 * 2.5 * (58.5) * Texas St*

UAB * 12.5 * 13.5 * (44.5) * W Kentucky*

Mississippi * 3 * 2.5 * (75.5) * ARKANSAS*

Texas A&M * 6 * 5 * (54.5) * MISS ST*

Oklahoma St * 6.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * BAYLOR*

Cincinnati * 4.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * TULSA*

Ucf * 2.5 * 3 * (73.5) * MEMPHIS*

Army * 7 * 7.5 * (49.5) * UTSA*

NOTRE DAME * 15.5 * 17 * (61.5) * Louisville*

FLORIDA * 14 * PPD * ( NL ) * Lsu*

MID TENN ST * 7 * 6.5 * (72.5) * N Texas*

CHARLOTTE * 6.5 * 7.5 * (53.5) *Florida Int’l*

Marshall * 13 * 13.5 * (50.5) * LA TECH*

MISSOURI * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Vanderbilt*

ALABAMA * 5 * 4.5 * (56.5) * Georgia*

So Miss * 4 * 6.5 * (54.5) * UTEP*

