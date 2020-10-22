Oct. 23 scoreboard

Prep cross country
2020 state cross country schedule
At Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge
Friday, Oct. 30
10:30 a.m. - Girls 4A
11:00 a.m. - Boys 4A
11:50 a.m. - 4A Awards Ceremony
3:30 p.m. - Girls 3A
4:00 p.m. - Boys 3A
4:50 p.m. - 3A Awards Ceremony
Saturday, Oct. 31
10:30 a.m. - Girls 2A
11:00 a.m. - Boys 2A
11:50 a.m. - 2A Awards Ceremony
3:30 p.m. - Girls 1A
4:00 p.m. - Boys 1A
4:50 p.m. - 1A Awards Ceremony
Prep football
Playoffs, second round
Friday, Oct. 23
Valley at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Woodbury Central at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Western Christian, 7 p.m.
Woodward-Granger at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Regional pairings schedule
Class 1A – Region 2
Monday, Oct. 19
Logan-Magnolia def. Heartland Christian 3-0
St. Albert def. Sidney 3-0
Riverside def. Exira-EHK 3-0
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Logan-Magnolia def. Glidden-Ralston 3-2
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Riverside 3-2
St. Albert def. Fremont-Mills 3-0
Monday, Oct. 26
St. Albert vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard in Oakland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A – Region 3
Monday, Oct. 19
Tri-Center def. West Central Valley 3-1
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Underwood 3, Tri-Center0
Treynor 3, AHSTW 0
Monday, Oct. 26
Treynor at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Class 4A – Region 2
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Lewis Central 3, ADM 0
Thursday, Oct. 22
Glenwood 3, Winterset 0
Lewis Central 3, Harlan 0
Regional championship, Tuesday, Oct. 27
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Class 5A – Region 1
Thursday, Oct. 22
Dowling Catholic 3, T.J. 0
Class 5A – Region 2
Valley 3, A.L. 0
IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings, released Oct. 19
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Janesville 25-4 1
2 Wapsie Valley 17-7 2
3 Gehlen Cath. 21-5 3
4 Gladbrook-Rein. 9-2 4
5 Southeast Warren 23-0 7
6 Newell-Fonda 25-3 8
7 Springville 24-4 5
8 Holy Trinity Cath. 25-9 6
9 Saint Ansgar 19-4 9
10 Lisbon 24-4 12
11 New London 19-7 10
12 Coon Rapids-Bay. 15-3 11
13 North Butler 21-5 14
14 Burlington ND 13-5 NR
15 East MIlls 22-2 15
Dropped Out: WACO (13)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Western Christian 29-9 1
2 Wilton 29-3 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 26-4 3
4 Boyden-Hull 21-7 4
5 East Sac County 21-0 5
6 Denver 30-5 7
7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 24-7 8
8 Beckman Catholic 28-9 9
9 Underwood 24-5 6
10 Hudson 26-7 10
11 Van Meter 16-3 12
12 Columbus Catholic 18-15 11
13 Jesup 15-12 13
14 West Branch 18-12 13
15 Aplington-Parkersburg 16-11 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Osage 28-2 1
2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24-2 2
3 Mount Vernon 27-6 3
4 Davenport Assumption 19-2 6
5 Unity Christian 20-5 4
6 MOC-Floyd Valley 22-4 7
7 Union 29-9 5
8 West Liberty 24-6 9
9 Red Oak 27-4 8
10 Humboldt 30-3 11
11 Kuemper Catholic 20-10 NR
12 Roland-Story 22-7 12
13 Independence 23-7 10
14 Sioux Center 21-11 13
15 Forest City 18-9 15
Dropped Out: Cherokee (14)
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-6 1
2 Waverly-Shell Rock 37-8 6
3 North Scott 20-4 4
4 Glenwood 30-2 3
5 Western Dubuque 22-10 5
6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-6 2
7 Marion 20-11 7
8 West Delaware 26-11 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 25-6 11
10 Gilbert 24-9 9
11 Clinton 17-12 12
12 Lewis Central 17-6 NR
13 Carroll 22-10 15
14 Pella 22-11 NR
15 Oskaloosa 20-7 13
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 19-2 1
2 Ankeny 18-2 2
3 Pleasant Valley 18-1 4
4 West Des Moines Valley 17-6 5
5 Iowa City Liberty 20-2 6
6 Cedar Falls 25-5 3
7 Ankeny Centennial 14-9 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 18-5 8
9 Urbandale 10-7 9
10 Sioux City East 21-6 15
11 Dubuque Senior 17-9 10
12 Johnston 18-14 NR
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Bettendorf 11-6 11
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-14 12
Dropped Out: Muscatine (14)
Prep swimming/diving
2020 Regional Swim¬ming and Diving Assignments
Regional diving on Thursday, Nov. 5; Regional swimming, Saturday, Nov. 7
*No fans will be admitted to 2020 regional swimming and diving meets
At Davenport Central
Bettendorf, Burlington, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Dav. Central
At Linn-Marr
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Keokuk, Linn-Mar, Tipton, Williamsburg.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Linn-Mar
At Fort Dodge
Algona, Ames, Boone, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Sioux City Metro, Spencer.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at WDM Valley
At Southeast Polk
Centerville, Des Moines East, Fairfield, Indianola, NCMP (Newton), Norwalk, Southeast Polk, Waukee.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Johnston
At Dubuque Hempstead
Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Waterloo, Vinton-Shellsburg.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Dub. Hempstead
At West Des Moines Valley
Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, West Des Moines Valley.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at WDM Valley
At Johnston
Ankeny, Atlantic, Abraham Lincoln, Grinnell, Johnston, Lewis Central, Oskaloosa, Perry.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Johnston
College football
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2
3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4
4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3
5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6
6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7
7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11
8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8
10. Florida 2-1 942 10
11. Miami 4-1 887 13
12. BYU 5-0 875 14
13. Oregon 0-0 841 12
14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16
14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5
16. SMU 5-0 638 17
17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20
18. Michigan 0-0 489 19
19. Virginia Tech 3-1 420 23
20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22
21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24
22. Marshall 4-0 227 -
23. NC State 4-1 199 -
24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25
25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Arizona St. 9, South Carolina 8, Washington 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.
Schedule
Friday, Oct. 23
SOUTH
Jacksonville St. (2-1) at FIU (0-2), 6 p.m.
Tulsa (1-1) at South Florida (1-4), 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) at UAB (4-1), 7 p.m.
MIDWEST
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, Postponed
Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
EAST
Mercer (0-1) at Army (5-1), 11 a.m.
FAU (1-0) at Marshall (4-0), 1:30 p.m.
Houston (1-1) at Navy (3-2), 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame (4-0) at Pittsburgh (3-3), 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech (2-3) at Boston College (3-2), 3 p.m.
SOUTH
NC State (4-1) at North Carolina (3-1), 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern (3-1) at Coastal Carolina (4-0), 11 a.m.
Syracuse (1-4) at Clemson (5-0), 11 a.m.
Auburn (2-2) at Mississippi (1-3), 11 a.m.
Temple (1-1) at Memphis (2-1), 11 a.m.
Florida St. (2-3) at Louisville (1-4), 11 a.m.
UTEP (3-2) at Charlotte (1-2), 11 a.m.
Missouri (1-2) at Florida (2-1), Postponed
Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-2), Postponed
Southern Miss. (1-3) at Liberty (5-0), noon
Tulane (2-3) at UCF (2-2), 1 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-4), 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech (3-1) at Wake Forest (2-2), 2:30 p.m.
Alabama (4-0) at Tennessee (2-2), 1:30 p.m.
Georgia St. (1-2) at Troy (3-1), 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Kentucky (1-4), 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe (0-5) at South Alabama (2-2), 6 p.m.
South Carolina (2-2) at LSU (1-2), 6 p.m.
Virginia (1-3) at Miami (4-1), 7 p.m.
MIDWEST
Rutgers at Michigan St., 11 a.m.
Kansas (0-4) at Kansas St. (3-1), 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Ohio St., 11 a.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Kentucky (2-2) at Missouri (1-2), 3 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma (2-2) at TCU (1-2), 11 a.m.
Abilene Christian (0-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Arlington, T.X., 12:30 p.m.
Iowa St. (3-1) at Oklahoma St. (3-0), 2:30 p.m.
Baylor (1-1) at Texas (2-2), 2:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee (1-5) at Rice, 2:30 p.m.
West Virginia (3-1) at Texas Tech (1-3), 4:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UTSA (3-3), 7 p.m.
Cincinnati (3-0) at SMU (5-0), 8 p.m.
FAR WEST
Wyoming at Nevada, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Texas State (1-5) at BYU (5-0), 9:15 p.m.
Air Force (1-0) at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
MLB
World Series
At Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (All games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4, series tied 1-1
Friday, Oct. 23
Los Angeles Dodgers vs.Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Los Angeles Dodgers vs.Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Los Angeles Dodgers vs.Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
America’s line
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
*Saturday*
BOSTON COLL * 4 * 3.5 * (54.5) * Georgia Tech*
LOUISVILLE * 6 * 5 * (61.5) * Florida St*
Georgia * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * KENTUCKY*
Notre Dame * 9.5 * 10 * (43.5) * PITTSBURGH*
Alabama * 20 * 21.5 * (65.5) * TENNESSEE*
N CAROLINA * 14.5 * 15.5 * (60.5) * Nc State*
Va Tech * 7 * 9 * (68.5) * WAKE FOREST*
CLEMSON * 44.5 * 46.5 * (61.5) * Syracuse*
COASTAL CARO* 4.5 * 5.5 * (51.5) * Ga Southern*
MIAMI-FLA * 11 * 12.5 * (57.5) * Virginia*
UCF * 18.5 * 19.5 * (72.5) * Tulane*
FLORIDA * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Missouri*
Houston * 12.5 * 14.5 * (55.5) * NAVY*
Penn St * 6.5 * 6 * (60.5) * INDIANA*
MICHIGAN ST * 14 * 13.5 * (44.5) * Rutgers*
OHIO ST * 26 * 26.5 * (67.5) * Nebraska*
Iowa * 4 * 3 * (53.5) * PURDUE*
TEXAS * 11 * 9 * (61.5) * Baylor*
SMU * PK * 2.5 * (55.5) * Cincinnati*
OKLAHOMA ST * 3.5 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Iowa St*
Oklahoma * 6.5 * 6.5 * (59.5) * TCU*
Auburn * 3.5 * 3.5 * (70.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
W Virginia * 3 * 3 * (54.5) * TEXAS TECH*
MEMPHIS * 13 * 13.5 * (70.0) * Temple*
KANSAS ST * 18.5 * 20 * (48.5) * Kansas*
LSU * 6.5 * 6 * (55.5) * S Carolina*
S ALABAMA * 13.5 * 14.5 * (56.5) * UL-Monroe*
NORTHWESTERN* 8 * 11 * (54.5) * Maryland*
BYU * 30 * 28.5 * (60.5) * Texas St*
COLORADO ST * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * New Mexico*
BOISE ST * 14.5 * 16.5 * (53.5) * Utah St*
MARSHALL * 14.5 * 17 * (51.5) * Fla Atlantic*
FRESNO ST * 4.5 * 4 * (66.5) * Hawaii*
SAN DIEGO ST* 14 * 14.5 * (48.5) * Unlv*
Air Force * 7 * 7 * (62.5) * SAN JOSE ST*
Wyoming * 3 * 4.5 * (51.0) * NEVADA*
LIBERTY * 11 * 12.5 * (61.5) * So Miss*
Michigan * 2.5 * 3 * (54.5) * MINNESOTA*
TROY * 1.5 * 2.5 * (68.5) * Georgia St*
CHARLOTTE * 13.5 * 14.5 * (48.5) * Utep*
RICE * 2 * 3.5 * (50.5) * Mid Tenn St*
La Tech * 1.5 * 2 * (54.0) * UTSA*
NFL
Sunday
Browns * 3.5 * 3 * (50.5) * BENGALS*
Cowboys * 1.5 * PK * (46.5) * WASHINGTON*
FALCONS * 3 * 2.5 * (55.5) * Lions*
SAINTS * 7.5 * 7.5 * (51.5) * Panthers*
Bills * 13 * 12.5 * (45.5) * JETS*
Packers * 3 * 3.5 * (57.0) * TEXANS*
Seahawks * 3.5 * 3.5 * (56.5) * CARDS*
PATRIOTS * 3 * 2.5 * (43.5) * 49ers*
Chiefs * 9.5 * 9.5 * (45.5) * BRONCOS*
Bucs * 2.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * RAIDERS*
CHARGERS * 9 * 8 * (49.0) * Jaguars*
*Monday*
RAMS * 5.5 * 6 * (45.0) * Bears*
