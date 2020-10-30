Oct. 30 scoreboard

Prep football
Friday
Playoffs, third round
Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6
St. Albert 20, South O’Brien 8
Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside 14
Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17
Prep cross country
2020 state cross country schedule
At Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge
Saturday, Oct. 31
10:30 a.m. - Girls 2A
11:00 a.m. - Boys 2A
11:50 a.m. - 2A Awards Ceremony
3:30 p.m. - Girls 1A
4:00 p.m. - Boys 1A
4:50 p.m. - 1A Awards Ceremony
SWI Cross Country Rankings
Completed by Council Bluffs cross country coaches, updated Oct. 28
Boys Teams
1. Glenwood
2. Lewis Central
3. Thomas Jefferson
4. Missouri Valley
5. Underwood
6. St. Albert
7. Tri-Center
Boys Individuals
1. Aidan Booton - TJ
2. Ethan Eichhorn - LC
3. Andrew Smith - Glenwood
4. Juan Martinez - TJ
5. Nathan Sell - LC
6. Cole Dooley - Treynor
7. Gable Porter - Underwood
8. Colin Lillie - SA
9. Cody Gilpin - MV
10. Brett McGee - TC
11. Liam Hays - Glenwood
12. Bryant Keller - Glenwood
13. Nathan Rohrberg - Glenwood
14. Hadyn Piskorski - SA
15. Brek Boruff - MV
Girls Teams
1. Glenwood
2. Logan-Magnolia
3. AHSTW
4. Lewis Central
5. Tri-Center
6. Abraham Lincoln
7. Underwood
Girls Individuals
1. Peyton Pogge - TC
2. Courtney Sporrer - LM
3. Emma Hughes - Glenwood
4. Clara Teigland - Treynor
5. Georgia Paulson - Underwood
6. Reese Duncan - SA
7. Erin Schultz - Glenwood
8. Riley Wiese - Glenwood
9. Lauren Hughes - Glenwood
10. Haley Bach - LC
11. Rachel Mullennax - Glenwood
12. Julie Koch - AHSTW
13. Ryley Nebel - Glenwood
14. Chloe Falkena - AHSTW
15. Natalie Smith - LC
Prep swimming/diving
2020 Regional Swim¬ming and Diving Assignments
Regional diving on Thursday, Nov. 5; Regional swimming, Saturday, Nov. 7
*No fans will be admitted to 2020 regional swimming and diving meets
At Davenport Central
Bettendorf, Burlington, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Dav. Central
At Linn-Marr
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Keokuk, Linn-Mar, Tipton, Williamsburg.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Linn-Mar
At Fort Dodge
Algona, Ames, Boone, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Sioux City Metro, Spencer.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at WDM Valley
At Southeast Polk
Centerville, Des Moines East, Fairfield, Indianola, NCMP (Newton), Norwalk, Southeast Polk, Waukee.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Johnston
At Dubuque Hempstead
Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Waterloo, Vinton-Shellsburg.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Dub. Hempstead
At West Des Moines Valley
Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, West Des Moines Valley.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at WDM Valley
At Johnston
Ankeny, Atlantic, Abraham Lincoln, Grinnell, Johnston, Lewis Central, Oskaloosa, Perry.
*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Johnston
College football
Saturday’s slate
EAST
Wake Forest (3-2) at Syracuse (1-5), 11 a.m.
Kansas St. (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), 11 a.m.
Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (1-0) at Penn St. (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
SOUTH
Boston College (4-2) at Clemson (6-0), 11 a.m.
Temple (1-2) at Tulane (2-4), 11 a.m.
Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3), 11 a.m.
Coastal Carolina (5-0) at Georgia St. (2-2), 11 a.m.
UTSA (4-3) at FAU (1-1), 11 a.m.
Rice (0-1) at Southern Miss. (1-4), 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian (0-3) at Mercer (0-2), 2 p.m.
Notre Dame (5-0) at Georgia Tech (2-4), 2:30 p.m.
UAB (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 2:30 p.m.
LSU (2-2) at Auburn (3-2), 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi (1-4) at Vanderbilt (0-3), 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. (3-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-6), 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech (3-2) at Louisville (2-4), 3 p.m.
Mississippi St. (1-3) at Alabama (5-0), 6 p.m.
Charlotte (2-2) at Duke (1-5), 6 p.m.
Missouri (2-2) at Florida (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina (4-1) at Virginia (1-4), 7 p.m.
MIDWEST
Michigan St. (0-1) at Michigan (1-0), 11 a.m.
Memphis (3-1) at Cincinnati (4-0), 11 a.m.
Purdue (1-0) at Illinois (0-1), 11 a.m.
Kentucky (2-3) at Missouri (2-2), Postponed
Iowa St. (3-2) at Kansas (0-5), 11 a.m.
Northwestern (1-0) at Iowa (0-1), 2:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
E. Kentucky (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (3-4), Postponed
North Texas (2-3) at UTEP (3-3), Postponed
UCF (3-2) at Houston (2-1), 1 p.m.
Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin (3-3), 2 p.m.
Troy (3-2) at Arkansas St. (3-3), 2 p.m.
TCU (1-3) at Baylor (1-2), 2:30 p.m.
Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas (3-4), 3 p.m.
Texas (3-2) at Oklahoma St. (4-0), 3 p.m.
Navy (3-3) at SMU (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas (2-2) at Texas A&M (3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) at Texas State (1-6), 7 p.m.
Oklahoma (3-2) at Texas Tech (2-3), 7 p.m.
FAR WEST
Boise St. (1-0) at Air Force (1-1), 5 p.m.
San Jose St. (1-0) at New Mexico, Postponed
New Mexico at San Jose St. (1-0), 6 p.m.
San Diego St. (1-0) at Utah St. (0-1), 8:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky (2-4) at BYU (6-0), 9:15 p.m.
Nevada (1-0) at UNLV (0-1), 9:30 p.m.
America’s line
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
Saturday
MICHIGAN * 25 * 22 * (51.5) * Michigan St*
Wake Forest * 11 * 14 * (59.5) * SYRACUSE*
N Carolina * 7 * 7 * (61.5) * VIRGINIA*
FLA ATLANTIC* 6.5 * 4.5 * (47.5) * Utsa*
W VIRGINIA * 3.5 * 4.5 * (45.5) * Kansas St*
CLEMSON * 31.5 * 24.5 * (58.5) * Boston Coll*
Va Tech * 3 * 3.5 * (67.5) * LOUISVILLE*
Notre Dame * 19 * 20 * (59.0) * GEORGIA TECH*
DUKE * 11 * 10 * (55.0) * Charlotte*
MISSOURI * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Kentucky*
Coastal Caro* 3 * 3.5 * (60.5) * GEORGIA ST*
Indiana * 12 * 12 * (53.5) * RUTGERS*
Ohio St * 12 * 11 * (64.5) * PENN ST*
CINCINNATI * 6.5 * 6.5 * (56.5) * Memphis*
Purdue * 6 * 7.5 * (57.5) * ILLINOIS*
San Diego St* 7.5 * 7.5 * (43.5) * UTAH ST*
BYU * 28.5 * 30.5 * (51.5) * W Kentucky*
SAN JOSE ST * 9.5 * 13.5 * (56.0) * New Mexico*
N Texas * 4.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * UTEP*
Boise St * 10.5 * 14 * (49.5) * AIR FORCE*
Nevada * 10 * 14 * (60.5) * UNLV*
SO MISS * 3 * 1.5 * (59.5) * Rice*
SMU * 14.5 * 12.5 * (59.0) * Navy*
IOWA * 3 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Northwestern*
OKLAHOMA ST * 3 * 3 * (58.5) * Texas*
Wisconsin * 10 * NL * ( NL ) * NEBRASKA*
Oklahoma * 14.5 * 15.5 * (67.5) * TEXAS TECH*
TULANE * 3 * 3.5 * (59.5) * Temple*
UL-Lafayette* 17 * 17 * (55.5) * TEXAS ST*
ARKANSAS ST * 3.5 * 3 * (69.5) * Troy*
Tcu * 2 * 2.5 * (47.0) * BAYLOR*
Ucf * 3 * 2.5 * (82.5) * HOUSTON*
Iowa St * 28.5 * 28 * (51.0) * KANSAS*
Lsu * 2 * 2 * (63.5) * AUBURN*
Uab * 9.5 * 13 * (47.5) * LA TECH*
Mississippi * 18 * 18 * (63.5) * VANDERBILT*
App’chian St* 31.5 * 31 * (56.5) * UL-MONROE*
ALABAMA * 32 * 30.5 * (63.5) * Miss St*
TEXAS A&M * 10 * 14 * (53.5) * Arkansas*
FLORIDA * 13 * 13.5 * (61.5) * Missouri*
Georgia * 14.5 * 17 * (42.5) * KENTUCKY*
NFL
*Sunday*
Colts * 2.5 * 3 * (50.0) * LIONS*
PACKERS * 7 * 6.5 * (50.5) * Vikings*
BILLS * 4 * 4 * (40.5) * Patriots*
Titans * 4.5 * 7 * (51.5) * BENGALS*
BROWNS * 3 * 2.5 * (49.5) * Raiders*
CHIEFS * 21 * 20 * (49.0) * Jets*
Rams * 4.5 * 3.5 * (46.0) * DOLPHINS*
CHARGERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Jaguars*
Saints * 4 * 4.5 * (43.0) * BEARS*
SEAHAWKS * 3 * 3 * (54.0) * 49ers*
EAGLES * 3.5 * 11 * (43.0) * Cowboys*
Chargers * 1 * 3 * (44.5) * BRONCOS*
RAVENS * 6 * 4 * (46.5) * Steelers*
*Monday*
Bucs * 10 * 13 * (45.0) * GIANTS*
