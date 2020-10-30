 Skip to main content
Oct. 30 scoreboard
Oct. 30 scoreboard

Prep football

Friday

Playoffs, third round

Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6

St. Albert 20, South O’Brien 8

Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside 14

Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17

Prep cross country

2020 state cross country schedule

At Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge

Saturday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. - Girls 2A

11:00 a.m. - Boys 2A

11:50 a.m. - 2A Awards Ceremony

3:30 p.m. - Girls 1A

4:00 p.m. - Boys 1A

4:50 p.m. - 1A Awards Ceremony

SWI Cross Country Rankings

Completed by Council Bluffs cross country coaches, updated Oct. 28

Boys Teams

1. Glenwood

2. Lewis Central

3. Thomas Jefferson

4. Missouri Valley

5. Underwood

6. St. Albert

7. Tri-Center

Boys Individuals

1. Aidan Booton - TJ

2. Ethan Eichhorn - LC

3. Andrew Smith - Glenwood

4. Juan Martinez - TJ

5. Nathan Sell - LC

6. Cole Dooley - Treynor

7. Gable Porter - Underwood

8. Colin Lillie - SA

9. Cody Gilpin - MV

10. Brett McGee - TC

11. Liam Hays - Glenwood

12. Bryant Keller - Glenwood

13. Nathan Rohrberg - Glenwood

14. Hadyn Piskorski - SA

15. Brek Boruff - MV

Girls Teams

1. Glenwood

2. Logan-Magnolia

3. AHSTW

4. Lewis Central

5. Tri-Center

6. Abraham Lincoln

7. Underwood

Girls Individuals

1. Peyton Pogge - TC

2. Courtney Sporrer - LM

3. Emma Hughes - Glenwood

4. Clara Teigland - Treynor

5. Georgia Paulson - Underwood

6. Reese Duncan - SA

7. Erin Schultz - Glenwood

8. Riley Wiese - Glenwood

9. Lauren Hughes - Glenwood

10. Haley Bach - LC

11. Rachel Mullennax - Glenwood

12. Julie Koch - AHSTW

13. Ryley Nebel - Glenwood

14. Chloe Falkena - AHSTW

15. Natalie Smith - LC

Prep swimming/diving

2020 Regional Swim¬ming and Diving Assignments

Regional diving on Thursday, Nov. 5; Regional swimming, Saturday, Nov. 7

*No fans will be admitted to 2020 regional swimming and diving meets

At Davenport Central

Bettendorf, Burlington, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley.

*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Dav. Central

At Linn-Marr

Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Keokuk, Linn-Mar, Tipton, Williamsburg.

*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Linn-Mar

At Fort Dodge

Algona, Ames, Boone, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Sioux City Metro, Spencer.

*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at WDM Valley

At Southeast Polk

Centerville, Des Moines East, Fairfield, Indianola, NCMP (Newton), Norwalk, Southeast Polk, Waukee.

*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Johnston

At Dubuque Hempstead

Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Waterloo, Vinton-Shellsburg.

*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Dub. Hempstead

At West Des Moines Valley

Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, West Des Moines Valley.

*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at WDM Valley

At Johnston

Ankeny, Atlantic, Abraham Lincoln, Grinnell, Johnston, Lewis Central, Oskaloosa, Perry.

*Nov. 5 Regional Diving at Johnston

College football

Saturday’s slate

EAST

Wake Forest (3-2) at Syracuse (1-5), 11 a.m.

Kansas St. (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), 11 a.m.

Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (1-0) at Penn St. (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Boston College (4-2) at Clemson (6-0), 11 a.m.

Temple (1-2) at Tulane (2-4), 11 a.m.

Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3), 11 a.m.

Coastal Carolina (5-0) at Georgia St. (2-2), 11 a.m.

UTSA (4-3) at FAU (1-1), 11 a.m.

Rice (0-1) at Southern Miss. (1-4), 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian (0-3) at Mercer (0-2), 2 p.m.

Notre Dame (5-0) at Georgia Tech (2-4), 2:30 p.m.

UAB (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 2:30 p.m.

LSU (2-2) at Auburn (3-2), 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi (1-4) at Vanderbilt (0-3), 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. (3-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-6), 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech (3-2) at Louisville (2-4), 3 p.m.

Mississippi St. (1-3) at Alabama (5-0), 6 p.m.

Charlotte (2-2) at Duke (1-5), 6 p.m.

Missouri (2-2) at Florida (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina (4-1) at Virginia (1-4), 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Michigan St. (0-1) at Michigan (1-0), 11 a.m.

Memphis (3-1) at Cincinnati (4-0), 11 a.m.

Purdue (1-0) at Illinois (0-1), 11 a.m.

Kentucky (2-3) at Missouri (2-2), Postponed

Iowa St. (3-2) at Kansas (0-5), 11 a.m.

Northwestern (1-0) at Iowa (0-1), 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

E. Kentucky (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (3-4), Postponed

North Texas (2-3) at UTEP (3-3), Postponed

UCF (3-2) at Houston (2-1), 1 p.m.

Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin (3-3), 2 p.m.

Troy (3-2) at Arkansas St. (3-3), 2 p.m.

TCU (1-3) at Baylor (1-2), 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas (3-4), 3 p.m.

Texas (3-2) at Oklahoma St. (4-0), 3 p.m.

Navy (3-3) at SMU (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas (2-2) at Texas A&M (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) at Texas State (1-6), 7 p.m.

Oklahoma (3-2) at Texas Tech (2-3), 7 p.m.

FAR WEST

Boise St. (1-0) at Air Force (1-1), 5 p.m.

San Jose St. (1-0) at New Mexico, Postponed

New Mexico at San Jose St. (1-0), 6 p.m.

San Diego St. (1-0) at Utah St. (0-1), 8:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky (2-4) at BYU (6-0), 9:15 p.m.

Nevada (1-0) at UNLV (0-1), 9:30 p.m.

America’s line

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

Saturday

MICHIGAN * 25 * 22 * (51.5) * Michigan St*

Wake Forest * 11 * 14 * (59.5) * SYRACUSE*

N Carolina * 7 * 7 * (61.5) * VIRGINIA*

FLA ATLANTIC* 6.5 * 4.5 * (47.5) * Utsa*

W VIRGINIA * 3.5 * 4.5 * (45.5) * Kansas St*

CLEMSON * 31.5 * 24.5 * (58.5) * Boston Coll*

Va Tech * 3 * 3.5 * (67.5) * LOUISVILLE*

Notre Dame * 19 * 20 * (59.0) * GEORGIA TECH*

DUKE * 11 * 10 * (55.0) * Charlotte*

MISSOURI * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Kentucky*

Coastal Caro* 3 * 3.5 * (60.5) * GEORGIA ST*

Indiana * 12 * 12 * (53.5) * RUTGERS*

Ohio St * 12 * 11 * (64.5) * PENN ST*

CINCINNATI * 6.5 * 6.5 * (56.5) * Memphis*

Purdue * 6 * 7.5 * (57.5) * ILLINOIS*

San Diego St* 7.5 * 7.5 * (43.5) * UTAH ST*

BYU * 28.5 * 30.5 * (51.5) * W Kentucky*

SAN JOSE ST * 9.5 * 13.5 * (56.0) * New Mexico*

N Texas * 4.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * UTEP*

Boise St * 10.5 * 14 * (49.5) * AIR FORCE*

Nevada * 10 * 14 * (60.5) * UNLV*

SO MISS * 3 * 1.5 * (59.5) * Rice*

SMU * 14.5 * 12.5 * (59.0) * Navy*

IOWA * 3 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Northwestern*

OKLAHOMA ST * 3 * 3 * (58.5) * Texas*

Wisconsin * 10 * NL * ( NL ) * NEBRASKA*

Oklahoma * 14.5 * 15.5 * (67.5) * TEXAS TECH*

TULANE * 3 * 3.5 * (59.5) * Temple*

UL-Lafayette* 17 * 17 * (55.5) * TEXAS ST*

ARKANSAS ST * 3.5 * 3 * (69.5) * Troy*

Tcu * 2 * 2.5 * (47.0) * BAYLOR*

Ucf * 3 * 2.5 * (82.5) * HOUSTON*

Iowa St * 28.5 * 28 * (51.0) * KANSAS*

Lsu * 2 * 2 * (63.5) * AUBURN*

Uab * 9.5 * 13 * (47.5) * LA TECH*

Mississippi * 18 * 18 * (63.5) * VANDERBILT*

App’chian St* 31.5 * 31 * (56.5) * UL-MONROE*

ALABAMA * 32 * 30.5 * (63.5) * Miss St*

TEXAS A&M * 10 * 14 * (53.5) * Arkansas*

FLORIDA * 13 * 13.5 * (61.5) * Missouri*

Georgia * 14.5 * 17 * (42.5) * KENTUCKY*

NFL

*Sunday*

Colts * 2.5 * 3 * (50.0) * LIONS*

PACKERS * 7 * 6.5 * (50.5) * Vikings*

BILLS * 4 * 4 * (40.5) * Patriots*

Titans * 4.5 * 7 * (51.5) * BENGALS*

BROWNS * 3 * 2.5 * (49.5) * Raiders*

CHIEFS * 21 * 20 * (49.0) * Jets*

Rams * 4.5 * 3.5 * (46.0) * DOLPHINS*

CHARGERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Jaguars*

Saints * 4 * 4.5 * (43.0) * BEARS*

SEAHAWKS * 3 * 3 * (54.0) * 49ers*

EAGLES * 3.5 * 11 * (43.0) * Cowboys*

Chargers * 1 * 3 * (44.5) * BRONCOS*

RAVENS * 6 * 4 * (46.5) * Steelers*

*Monday*

Bucs * 10 * 13 * (45.0) * GIANTS*

