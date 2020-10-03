Oct. 4 scoreboard

Prep volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 3
Valley def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-9, 25-15)
Lewis Central def. South Hardin 2-0 (26-24, 26-24)
Lewis Central def. Pella Christian 2-0 (25-12, 25-20)
Tri-Center def. Atlantic 2-0 (21-8, 21-19)
Lawton-Bronson def. Tri-Center 2-1 (21-13, 11-21, 15-12)
Red Oak def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-16, 21-15)
Monday, Oct. 5
Glenwood at Carroll Kuemper, 7:15 p.m.
MLB Playoffs
American League
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 3, Minnesota 1
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Monday’s Games
Houston vs. Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
New York vs. Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0 (13 innings)
Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 7, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0,
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Diego 11, St. Louis 9
Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Games
Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
San Diego 4, St. Louis 0
NBA Finals
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA FINALS
Sept. 30
L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98, Lakers
Oct. 2
L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114, Lakers lead 2-0
Oct. 4
L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 8 p.m.
Oct. 9
x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Oct. 11
x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
NFL
Week 4
Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Sunday, Oct. 4
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
America’s line
CNFL
Sunday
Colts 2.5 (43.5) BEARS
Saints 4 (54.5) LIONS
Cards 3.5 (51.5) PANTHERS
BENGALS 3 (49) Jaguars
COWBOYS 4.5 (56) Browns
TEXANS 4 (53.5) Vikings
Seahawks 6.5 (53.5) DOLPHINS
BUCS 7 (43.5) Chargers
Steelers PPD TITANS
Ravens 13.5 (45.5) WASHINGTON
RAMS 12.5 (48) Giants
CHIEFS PPD Patriots
Bills 3 (52.5) RAIDERS
49ERS 7 (46) Eagles
Monday
PACKERS 7 (56.5) Falcons
