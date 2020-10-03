 Skip to main content
Oct. 4 scoreboard
Oct. 4 scoreboard

Prep volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 3

Valley def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-9, 25-15)

Lewis Central def. South Hardin 2-0 (26-24, 26-24)

Lewis Central def. Pella Christian 2-0 (25-12, 25-20)

Tri-Center def. Atlantic 2-0 (21-8, 21-19)

Lawton-Bronson def. Tri-Center 2-1 (21-13, 11-21, 15-12)

Red Oak def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-16, 21-15)

Monday, Oct. 5

Glenwood at Carroll Kuemper, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Playoffs

MLB Playoffs

American League

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 3, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Monday’s Games

Houston vs. Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

New York vs. Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0 (13 innings)

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0,

Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Diego 11, St. Louis 9

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego 4, St. Louis 0

NBA Finals

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

NBA FINALS

Sept. 30

L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98, Lakers

Oct. 2

L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114, Lakers lead 2-0

Oct. 4

L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Oct. 9

x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Oct. 11

x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13

x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Sunday, Oct. 4

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

America’s line

CNFL

Sunday

Colts 2.5 (43.5) BEARS

Saints 4 (54.5) LIONS

Cards 3.5 (51.5) PANTHERS

BENGALS 3 (49) Jaguars

COWBOYS 4.5 (56) Browns

TEXANS 4 (53.5) Vikings

Seahawks 6.5 (53.5) DOLPHINS

BUCS 7 (43.5) Chargers

Steelers PPD TITANS

Ravens 13.5 (45.5) WASHINGTON

RAMS 12.5 (48) Giants

CHIEFS PPD Patriots

Bills 3 (52.5) RAIDERS

49ERS 7 (46) Eagles

Monday

PACKERS 7 (56.5) Falcons

