Oct. 7 scoreboard
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep cross country

Thursday, Oct. 8

Lewis Central, Glenwood, Tri-Center, Treynor, St. Albert, Harlan, Riverside, Abraham Lincoln at Atlantic Nishna Hills Golf, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, 5:45 p.m.

Prep football

Top 10

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Southeast Polk (11);5-0;136;1

2. Ankeny (2);5-1;116;3

3. Urbandale (1);5-0;115;2

4. West Des Moines Dowling;4-1;87;4

5. Pleasant Valley;6-0;85;5

6. Waukee;4-2;65;6

7. Dubuque Hempstead;5-1;57;7

8. Iowa City West;3-0;56;8

9. Council Bluffs Lincoln;5-1;18;NR

10. Sioux City East;5-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Cedar Falls 3. Indianola 3. West Des Moines Valley 3. Johnston 2. Bettendorf 2. Fort Dodge 1.

Class 3A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);6-0;121;1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (3);5-0;112;2

3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2);5-0;110;3

4. Harlan (1);6-0;101;4

5. Washington (2);6-0;90;5

6. Davenport Assumption;6-0;77;6

7. Webster City;6-0;55;7

8. Manchester West Delaware;6-1;41;10

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-1;33;9

10. Eldridge North Scott;3-1;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Huxley Ballard 6. Grinnell 2. Epworth Western Dubuque 1. Decorah 1. Nevada 1.

Class 2A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (3);6-0;123;2

1. Williamsburg (4);6-0;123;1

3. Monroe PCM (5);6-0;120;3

4. Central Lyon-GLR (2);6-0;109;4

5. Waukon;4-1;69;7

6. Camanche;5-1;68;8

7. Estherville-Lincoln Central;4-1;43;9

8. Atlantic;5-1;30;NR

9. Solon;4-2;28;NR

10. Spirit Lake;3-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Monticello 12. Mount Vernon 10. Sioux Center 6. Independence 2. Orange City Unity Christian 2.

Class 1A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. O-A BCIG (13);6-0;135;1

2. Van Meter;6-0;121;2

3. Sigourney-Keota (1);6-0;107;4

4. Jewell South Hamilton;6-0;93;5

5. Emmetsburg;5-0;83;6

6. Southeast Valley;6-0;67;8

7. Underwood;5-1;54;3

8. South Central Calhoun;4-1;37;9

9. Mount Ayr;5-1;20;NR

10. Hawarden West Sioux;4-2;18;10

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 16. Pleasantville 9. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 4. Woodward-Granger 2. Dyersville Beckman 2. Cascade 1. Panora Panorama 1.

Class A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Grundy Center (9);6-0;134;1

2. St. Ansgar (1);6-0;120;2

3. Iowa City Regina (3);5-1;113;3

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1);6-0;95;5

5. Britt West Hancock;5-1;74;6

6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac;5-1;59;9

7. Logan-Magnolia;5-1;52;7

8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley;5-1;45;8

9. Calmar South Winneshiek;5-1;34;4

10. Lisbon;4-2;23;10

Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 9. Oakland Riverside 7. Southwest Valley 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. 14, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. 14, Wapello 1.

Class 8-Man

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11);4-0;130;T1

2. Audubon (1);5-0;118;T1

3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1);5-0;112;3

4. Anita CAM;5-0;91;4

5. Montezuma (1);6-0;83;5

6. Fremont Mills, Tabor;3-0;56;7

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard;6-0;47;T9

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;6-0;45;T9

9. Newell-Fonda;5-1;40;6

10. Easton Valley;5-1;20;8

Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 11. Janesville 9. North English English Valleys 6. New London 1. Woodbine 1.

Friday, Oct. 9

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Treynor at OABCIG, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Prep swimming

Thursday, Oct. 8

Sioux City West at Lewis Central

Saturday, Oct. 10

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Johnston, 8:30 a.m.

Prep volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Abraham Lincoln 3, at Sioux City West 0

Carroll Kuemper 3, Lewis Central 1

Glenwood 3, St. Albert 0

Underwood 3 at Riverside 0

Tri-Center 3, Missouri Valley 2

Thursday, Oct. 8

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.

Red Oak at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.

Brownell-Talbot, Parkview at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Riverside, Underwood at CAM, TBD

College football

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Top 25

Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Clemson (46);3-0;1533;1

2. Alabama (14);2-0;1496;2

T3. Georgia;2-0;1372;4

T3. Florida;2-0;1372;3

5. Notre Dame;2-0;1256;5

6. Ohio State (2);0-0;1192;6

7. Miami;3-0;1149;8

8. Penn St.;0-0;983;10

9. North Carolina;2-0;982;11

10. Oklahoma St.;3-0;818;19

11. Cincinnati;3-0;807;15

12. Tennessee;2-0;744;20

13. Auburn;1-1;701;7

14. Wisconsin;0-0;668;18

15. Brigham Young;3-0;646;22

16. LSU;1-1;616;17

17. Oregon;0-0;494;NR

18. Virginia Tech;2-0;423;23

19. Michigan;0-0;409;21

20. Texas A&M;1-1;339;13

21. SMU;4-0;304;NR

22. Texas;2-1;295;9

23. Louisiana-Lafayette;3-0;207;NR

24. Iowa St.;2-1;137;NR

25. UCF;2-1;127;12

Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State (1-1); No. 16 Oklahoma (1-2); No. 24 Memphis (1-1); No. 25 Pittsburgh (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (1-1) 120; Minnesota (0-0) 120; Southern California (0-0) 112; Kansas State (2-1) 86; TCU (1-1) 58; Oklahoma (1-2) 53; Army (3-1) 51; Marshall (2-0) 46; Iowa (0-0) 39; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 38; Utah (0-0) 36; Memphis (1-1) 35; Arkansas (1-1) 35; Pittsburgh (3-1) 32; West Virginia (2-1) 30; Boise State (0-0) 30; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 25; Mississippi (1-1) 24; North Carolina State (2-1) 17; Arizona State (0-0) 16; Tulsa (1-1) 15; Air Force (1-0) 13; Kentucky (0-2) 11; Washington (0-0) 8; Virginia (1-1) 8; Nebraska (0-0) 5; California (0-0) 5; Boston College (2-1) 5; Stanford (0-0) 4; Baylor (1-1) 2; Liberty (3-0) 1.

MLB

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1

New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings

Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast

Friday, Oct. 2: Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego 2, St. Louis 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4

Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9

Friday, Oct. 2: San Diego 4, St. Louis 0

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees

At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3, New York leads 1-0.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), late

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Houston

At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5, Houston 10, Oakland 5, Houston leads 1-0

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Valdéz 5-3) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:35 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 2:35 p.m.

National League

San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), late

Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8:08 p.m. (MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

Miami vs. Atlanta

At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami (Alcantara 3-2) vs. Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 1:08 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami (López 6-4) vs. Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 1:08 p.m. (MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 1:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 1:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 3:08 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

At San Diego

(All Games on TBS)

Sunday. Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

x-Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

National League

At Arlington, Texas

(Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

x-Sunday, Oct. 18:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

At Arlington, Texas

(All Games on Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

x-Sunday, Oct. 25:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

NBA

NBA FINALS

Sept. 30

L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Oct. 2

L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Oct. 4

Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104, Lakers lead series 2-1

Oct. 6

L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, late

Oct. 9

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Oct. 11

x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13

x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

NFL

Thursday’s Games

Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31

Cleveland 49, Dallas 38

Baltimore 31, Washington 17

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, ppd.

Carolina 31, Arizona 21

New Orleans 35, Detroit 29

Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25

Minnesota 31, Houston 23

Seattle 31, Miami 23

L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9

Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23

Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11

Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 26, New England 10

Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

America’s line

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Open, current, over/under

Thursday

HOUSTON * 5 * 7 * (59.5) * Tulane*

Friday

Louisville * 5.5 * 4.5 * (62.5) * GEORGIA TECH*

Saturday

KENTUCKY * 3 * 2.5 * (58.5) * Miss St*

Duke * PK * 2.5 * (49.5) * SYRACUSE*

Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6 * (43.5) * BOSTON COLL*

VIRGINIA * 9 * 9.5 * (63.5) * NC State*

USF * 4 * 4.5 * (58.5) * E Carolina*

CLEMSON * 15 * 14.5 * (61.5) *Miami-Florida*

N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 5.5 * (58.5) *Virginia Tech*

GEORGIA * 14 * 13 * (44.5) * Tennessee*

d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 2.5 * (72.5) * Texas*

IOWA ST * 13 * 13 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*

Alabama * 24 * 24 * (74.5) * MISSISSIPPI*

AUBURN * 16.5 * 16.5 * (49.5) * Arkansas*

LSU * 20 * 20.5 * (55.5) * Missouri*

Florida * 6 * 6.5 * (58.5) * TEXAS A&M*

TCU * 9.5 * 8.5 * (53.5) * Kansas St*

S Carolina * 12 * 13 * (44.5) * VANDERBILT*

TROY * 7 * 7.5 * (60.5) * Texas St*

LIBERTY * 21 * 19.5 * (60.5) * UL-Monroe*

BYU * 35 * 34 * (61.5) * Utsa*

Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * 2.5 * (63.5) * SO MISS*

Temple * 3 * 3 * (49.5) * NAVY*

FLA INT’L * 5.5 * 4.5 * (55.5) * Mid Tenn St*

LA TECH * 15 * 15.5 * (55.5) * Utep*

NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (52.5) * Florida St*

Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (67.5) * N TEXAS*

Marshall * 6 * 7 * (46.5) * W KENTUCKY*

NFL

Thursday

Bucs * 6 * 5.5 * (44.5) * BEARS*

Sunday

FALCONS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Panthers*

CHIEFS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Raiders*

PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*

Rams * 9 * 9 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*

TEXANS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * Jaguars*

TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*

Cards * 8 * 6.5 * (47.5) * JETS*

STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (45.5) * Eagles*

RAVENS * 13 * 13.5 * (51.5) * Bengals*

49ERS * 8 * 8 * (47.0) * Dolphins*

COWBOYS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (54.5) * Giants*

Colts * PK * 2.5 * (47.5) * BROWNS*

SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (58.0) * Vikings*

Monday

SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (52.0) * Chargers*

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Reinstated New York Yankees RHP Domingo German from the restricted list.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned INFs Johan Camargo and William Contreras to the minor leagues. Activated RHPs Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Gavin Lux and RHP Dylan Floro. Reassigned INFs Keibert Ruiz and Edwin Rose to the minor leagues.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated LHP Daniel Castano and RHP Nick Vincent. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, OF Starling Marte and LHP Stephen Tarpley to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of INF Sean Rodriguez from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHP Dan Altavilla and INFs Jorge Mateo and Greg Garcia to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Mike Clevinger and OF Greg Allen. Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Weathers from Fort Wayne (Midwest League).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released WR Krishawn Hogan and TE Ethan Wolf.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE O.J. Howard on injured reserve. Placed WR Cyril Grayson on the active roster.

HOCKEY

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Cam Strong.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Gerhard Struber head coach.

