Oct. 7 scoreboard

Prep cross country
Thursday, Oct. 8
Lewis Central, Glenwood, Tri-Center, Treynor, St. Albert, Harlan, Riverside, Abraham Lincoln at Atlantic Nishna Hills Golf, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, 5:45 p.m.
Prep football
Top 10
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Southeast Polk (11);5-0;136;1
2. Ankeny (2);5-1;116;3
3. Urbandale (1);5-0;115;2
4. West Des Moines Dowling;4-1;87;4
5. Pleasant Valley;6-0;85;5
6. Waukee;4-2;65;6
7. Dubuque Hempstead;5-1;57;7
8. Iowa City West;3-0;56;8
9. Council Bluffs Lincoln;5-1;18;NR
10. Sioux City East;5-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Cedar Falls 3. Indianola 3. West Des Moines Valley 3. Johnston 2. Bettendorf 2. Fort Dodge 1.
Class 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);6-0;121;1
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (3);5-0;112;2
3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2);5-0;110;3
4. Harlan (1);6-0;101;4
5. Washington (2);6-0;90;5
6. Davenport Assumption;6-0;77;6
7. Webster City;6-0;55;7
8. Manchester West Delaware;6-1;41;10
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-1;33;9
10. Eldridge North Scott;3-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Huxley Ballard 6. Grinnell 2. Epworth Western Dubuque 1. Decorah 1. Nevada 1.
Class 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Inwood West Lyon (3);6-0;123;2
1. Williamsburg (4);6-0;123;1
3. Monroe PCM (5);6-0;120;3
4. Central Lyon-GLR (2);6-0;109;4
5. Waukon;4-1;69;7
6. Camanche;5-1;68;8
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central;4-1;43;9
8. Atlantic;5-1;30;NR
9. Solon;4-2;28;NR
10. Spirit Lake;3-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Monticello 12. Mount Vernon 10. Sioux Center 6. Independence 2. Orange City Unity Christian 2.
Class 1A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. O-A BCIG (13);6-0;135;1
2. Van Meter;6-0;121;2
3. Sigourney-Keota (1);6-0;107;4
4. Jewell South Hamilton;6-0;93;5
5. Emmetsburg;5-0;83;6
6. Southeast Valley;6-0;67;8
7. Underwood;5-1;54;3
8. South Central Calhoun;4-1;37;9
9. Mount Ayr;5-1;20;NR
10. Hawarden West Sioux;4-2;18;10
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 16. Pleasantville 9. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 4. Woodward-Granger 2. Dyersville Beckman 2. Cascade 1. Panora Panorama 1.
Class A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Grundy Center (9);6-0;134;1
2. St. Ansgar (1);6-0;120;2
3. Iowa City Regina (3);5-1;113;3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1);6-0;95;5
5. Britt West Hancock;5-1;74;6
6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac;5-1;59;9
7. Logan-Magnolia;5-1;52;7
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley;5-1;45;8
9. Calmar South Winneshiek;5-1;34;4
10. Lisbon;4-2;23;10
Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 9. Oakland Riverside 7. Southwest Valley 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. 14, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. 14, Wapello 1.
Class 8-Man
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11);4-0;130;T1
2. Audubon (1);5-0;118;T1
3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1);5-0;112;3
4. Anita CAM;5-0;91;4
5. Montezuma (1);6-0;83;5
6. Fremont Mills, Tabor;3-0;56;7
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard;6-0;47;T9
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;6-0;45;T9
9. Newell-Fonda;5-1;40;6
10. Easton Valley;5-1;20;8
Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 11. Janesville 9. North English English Valleys 6. New London 1. Woodbine 1.
Friday, Oct. 9
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Treynor at OABCIG, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Prep swimming
Thursday, Oct. 8
Sioux City West at Lewis Central
Saturday, Oct. 10
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Johnston, 8:30 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Abraham Lincoln 3, at Sioux City West 0
Carroll Kuemper 3, Lewis Central 1
Glenwood 3, St. Albert 0
Underwood 3 at Riverside 0
Tri-Center 3, Missouri Valley 2
Thursday, Oct. 8
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.
Red Oak at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
Brownell-Talbot, Parkview at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Riverside, Underwood at CAM, TBD
College football
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Top 25
Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Clemson (46);3-0;1533;1
2. Alabama (14);2-0;1496;2
T3. Georgia;2-0;1372;4
T3. Florida;2-0;1372;3
5. Notre Dame;2-0;1256;5
6. Ohio State (2);0-0;1192;6
7. Miami;3-0;1149;8
8. Penn St.;0-0;983;10
9. North Carolina;2-0;982;11
10. Oklahoma St.;3-0;818;19
11. Cincinnati;3-0;807;15
12. Tennessee;2-0;744;20
13. Auburn;1-1;701;7
14. Wisconsin;0-0;668;18
15. Brigham Young;3-0;646;22
16. LSU;1-1;616;17
17. Oregon;0-0;494;NR
18. Virginia Tech;2-0;423;23
19. Michigan;0-0;409;21
20. Texas A&M;1-1;339;13
21. SMU;4-0;304;NR
22. Texas;2-1;295;9
23. Louisiana-Lafayette;3-0;207;NR
24. Iowa St.;2-1;137;NR
25. UCF;2-1;127;12
Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State (1-1); No. 16 Oklahoma (1-2); No. 24 Memphis (1-1); No. 25 Pittsburgh (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (1-1) 120; Minnesota (0-0) 120; Southern California (0-0) 112; Kansas State (2-1) 86; TCU (1-1) 58; Oklahoma (1-2) 53; Army (3-1) 51; Marshall (2-0) 46; Iowa (0-0) 39; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 38; Utah (0-0) 36; Memphis (1-1) 35; Arkansas (1-1) 35; Pittsburgh (3-1) 32; West Virginia (2-1) 30; Boise State (0-0) 30; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 25; Mississippi (1-1) 24; North Carolina State (2-1) 17; Arizona State (0-0) 16; Tulsa (1-1) 15; Air Force (1-0) 13; Kentucky (0-2) 11; Washington (0-0) 8; Virginia (1-1) 8; Nebraska (0-0) 5; California (0-0) 5; Boston College (2-1) 5; Stanford (0-0) 4; Baylor (1-1) 2; Liberty (3-0) 1.
MLB
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 2, Minnesota 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1
New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2
Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings
Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0
Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast
Friday, Oct. 2: Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
San Diego 2, St. Louis 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4
Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9
Friday, Oct. 2: San Diego 4, St. Louis 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3, New York leads 1-0.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), late
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5, Houston 10, Oakland 5, Houston leads 1-0
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Valdéz 5-3) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:35 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
National League
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), late
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8:08 p.m. (MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)
Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami (Alcantara 3-2) vs. Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 1:08 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami (López 6-4) vs. Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 1:08 p.m. (MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 1:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 1:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 3:08 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
National League
At Arlington, Texas
(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
NBA
NBA FINALS
Sept. 30
L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Oct. 2
L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Oct. 4
Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104, Lakers lead series 2-1
Oct. 6
L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, late
Oct. 9
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Oct. 11
x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
NFL
Thursday’s Games
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31
Cleveland 49, Dallas 38
Baltimore 31, Washington 17
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, ppd.
Carolina 31, Arizona 21
New Orleans 35, Detroit 29
Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25
Minnesota 31, Houston 23
Seattle 31, Miami 23
L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9
Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23
Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11
Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 26, New England 10
Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
America’s line
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Open, current, over/under
Thursday
HOUSTON * 5 * 7 * (59.5) * Tulane*
Friday
Louisville * 5.5 * 4.5 * (62.5) * GEORGIA TECH*
Saturday
KENTUCKY * 3 * 2.5 * (58.5) * Miss St*
Duke * PK * 2.5 * (49.5) * SYRACUSE*
Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6 * (43.5) * BOSTON COLL*
VIRGINIA * 9 * 9.5 * (63.5) * NC State*
USF * 4 * 4.5 * (58.5) * E Carolina*
CLEMSON * 15 * 14.5 * (61.5) *Miami-Florida*
N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 5.5 * (58.5) *Virginia Tech*
GEORGIA * 14 * 13 * (44.5) * Tennessee*
d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 2.5 * (72.5) * Texas*
IOWA ST * 13 * 13 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*
Alabama * 24 * 24 * (74.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
AUBURN * 16.5 * 16.5 * (49.5) * Arkansas*
LSU * 20 * 20.5 * (55.5) * Missouri*
Florida * 6 * 6.5 * (58.5) * TEXAS A&M*
TCU * 9.5 * 8.5 * (53.5) * Kansas St*
S Carolina * 12 * 13 * (44.5) * VANDERBILT*
TROY * 7 * 7.5 * (60.5) * Texas St*
LIBERTY * 21 * 19.5 * (60.5) * UL-Monroe*
BYU * 35 * 34 * (61.5) * Utsa*
Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * 2.5 * (63.5) * SO MISS*
Temple * 3 * 3 * (49.5) * NAVY*
FLA INT’L * 5.5 * 4.5 * (55.5) * Mid Tenn St*
LA TECH * 15 * 15.5 * (55.5) * Utep*
NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (52.5) * Florida St*
Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (67.5) * N TEXAS*
Marshall * 6 * 7 * (46.5) * W KENTUCKY*
NFL
Thursday
Bucs * 6 * 5.5 * (44.5) * BEARS*
Sunday
FALCONS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Panthers*
CHIEFS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Raiders*
PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*
Rams * 9 * 9 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*
TEXANS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * Jaguars*
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*
Cards * 8 * 6.5 * (47.5) * JETS*
STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (45.5) * Eagles*
RAVENS * 13 * 13.5 * (51.5) * Bengals*
49ERS * 8 * 8 * (47.0) * Dolphins*
COWBOYS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (54.5) * Giants*
Colts * PK * 2.5 * (47.5) * BROWNS*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (58.0) * Vikings*
Monday
SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (52.0) * Chargers*
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Reinstated New York Yankees RHP Domingo German from the restricted list.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned INFs Johan Camargo and William Contreras to the minor leagues. Activated RHPs Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Gavin Lux and RHP Dylan Floro. Reassigned INFs Keibert Ruiz and Edwin Rose to the minor leagues.
MIAMI MARLINS — Activated LHP Daniel Castano and RHP Nick Vincent. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, OF Starling Marte and LHP Stephen Tarpley to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of INF Sean Rodriguez from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHP Dan Altavilla and INFs Jorge Mateo and Greg Garcia to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Mike Clevinger and OF Greg Allen. Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Weathers from Fort Wayne (Midwest League).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released WR Krishawn Hogan and TE Ethan Wolf.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE O.J. Howard on injured reserve. Placed WR Cyril Grayson on the active roster.
HOCKEY
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Cam Strong.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Gerhard Struber head coach.
