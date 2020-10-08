Oct. 9 scoreboard

Prep cross country
SWI cross country rankings — compiled by Council Bluffs cross country coaches
Boys Teams
1. Lewis Central
2. Glenwood
3. Thomas Jefferson
4. Missouri Valley
5. St. Albert
6. Treynor
7. Abraham Lincoln
Boys Individuals
1. Aidan Booton - TJ
2. Ethan Eichhorn - LC
3. Andrew Smith - Glenwood
4. Juan Martinez - TJ
5. Nathan Sell - LC
6. Cole Dooley - Treynor
7. Brett McGee - TC
8. Gable Porter - Underwood
9. Cody Gilpin - MV
10. Nathan Rohrberg - Glenwood
11. Colin Lillie - SA
12. Liam Hays - Glenwood
13. Brek Boruff - MV
14. Kayden Pearson - LC
15. Hadyn Piskorski - SA
Girls Teams
1. Glenwood
2. Logan-Magnolia
3. Tri-Center
4. Treynor
5. Abraham Lincoln
6. Lewis Central
7. Thomas Jefferson
Girls Individuals
1. Peyton Pogge - TC
2. Courtney Sporrer - LM
3. Emma Hughes - Glenwood
4. Clara Teigland - Treynor
5. Georgia Paulson - Underwood
6. Reese Duncan - SA
7. Erin Schultz - Glenwood
8. Lauren Hughes - Glenwood
9. Haley Bach - LC
10. Riley Wiese - Glenwood
11. Rachel Mullennax - Glenwood
12. Carly McKeever - SA
13. Ryley Nebel - Glenwood
14. Mya Moss - IKM
15. Kyla Corrin - TC
Prep football
Top 10
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Southeast Polk (11);5-0;136;1
2. Ankeny (2);5-1;116;3
3. Urbandale (1);5-0;115;2
4. West Des Moines Dowling;4-1;87;4
5. Pleasant Valley;6-0;85;5
6. Waukee;4-2;65;6
7. Dubuque Hempstead;5-1;57;7
8. Iowa City West;3-0;56;8
9. Council Bluffs Lincoln;5-1;18;NR
10. Sioux City East;5-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Cedar Falls 3. Indianola 3. West Des Moines Valley 3. Johnston 2. Bettendorf 2. Fort Dodge 1.
Class 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);6-0;121;1
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (3);5-0;112;2
3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2);5-0;110;3
4. Harlan (1);6-0;101;4
5. Washington (2);6-0;90;5
6. Davenport Assumption;6-0;77;6
7. Webster City;6-0;55;7
8. Manchester West Delaware;6-1;41;10
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-1;33;9
10. Eldridge North Scott;3-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Huxley Ballard 6. Grinnell 2. Epworth Western Dubuque 1. Decorah 1. Nevada 1.
Class 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Inwood West Lyon (3);6-0;123;2
1. Williamsburg (4);6-0;123;1
3. Monroe PCM (5);6-0;120;3
4. Central Lyon-GLR (2);6-0;109;4
5. Waukon;4-1;69;7
6. Camanche;5-1;68;8
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central;4-1;43;9
8. Atlantic;5-1;30;NR
9. Solon;4-2;28;NR
10. Spirit Lake;3-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Monticello 12. Mount Vernon 10. Sioux Center 6. Independence 2. Orange City Unity Christian 2.
Class 1A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. O-A BCIG (13);6-0;135;1
2. Van Meter;6-0;121;2
3. Sigourney-Keota (1);6-0;107;4
4. Jewell South Hamilton;6-0;93;5
5. Emmetsburg;5-0;83;6
6. Southeast Valley;6-0;67;8
7. Underwood;5-1;54;3
8. South Central Calhoun;4-1;37;9
9. Mount Ayr;5-1;20;NR
10. Hawarden West Sioux;4-2;18;10
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 16. Pleasantville 9. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 4. Woodward-Granger 2. Dyersville Beckman 2. Cascade 1. Panora Panorama 1.
Class A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Grundy Center (9);6-0;134;1
2. St. Ansgar (1);6-0;120;2
3. Iowa City Regina (3);5-1;113;3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1);6-0;95;5
5. Britt West Hancock;5-1;74;6
6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac;5-1;59;9
7. Logan-Magnolia;5-1;52;7
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley;5-1;45;8
9. Calmar South Winneshiek;5-1;34;4
10. Lisbon;4-2;23;10
Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 9. Oakland Riverside 7. Southwest Valley 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. 14, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. 14, Wapello 1.
Class 8-Man
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11);4-0;130;T1
2. Audubon (1);5-0;118;T1
3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1);5-0;112;3
4. Anita CAM;5-0;91;4
5. Montezuma (1);6-0;83;5
6. Fremont Mills, Tabor;3-0;56;7
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard;6-0;47;T9
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;6-0;45;T9
9. Newell-Fonda;5-1;40;6
10. Easton Valley;5-1;20;8
Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 11. Janesville 9. North English English Valleys 6. New London 1. Woodbine 1.
Friday, Oct. 9
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Treynor at OABCIG, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Prep swimming
Saturday, Oct. 10
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Johnston, 8:30 a.m.
Prep volleyball
IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings, released Oct. 8
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Janesville 21-2 1
2 Wapsie Valley 15-5 2
3 Gehlen Catholic 18-5 5
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 6
5 Springville 18-3 4
6 Holy Trinity Catholic 17-7 3
7 Southeast Warren 17-0 9
8 Newell-Fonda 16-3 10
9 Saint Ansgar 18-4 11
10 New London 14-6 8
11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-2 7
12 Lisbon 17-4 13
13 WACO 21-3 14
14 North Butler 16-4 15
15 East MIlls 21-2 NR
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (12)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Western Christian 18-8 1
2 Wilton 24-0 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 20-3 3
4 Boyden-Hull 13-6 4
5 East Sac County 19-0 5
6 Underwood 16-3 7
7 Denver 27-5 8
8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-7 9
9 SBeckman Catholic 25-8 6
10 Hudson 19-7 10
11 Waterloo Col. Cath. 17-11 11
12 Van Meter 12-3 14
13 Jesup 15-9 12
14 West Branch 15-7 13
15 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-9 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Osage 21-2 1
2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-2 3
3 Mount Vernon 19-5 2
4 Unity Christian 11-3 4
5 Union 27-5 5
6 Davenport Assumption 15-1 7
7 MOC-Floyd Valley 15-3 8
8 Red Oak 18-3 10
9 West Liberty 20-3 6
10 Independence 18-4 12
11 Humboldt 25-0 11
12 Roland-Story 18-4 12
13 Sioux Center 13-7 13
14 Cherokee 14-5 14
15 Forest City 15-7 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-4 2
2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-2 1
3 Glenwood 21-1 3
4 North Scott 14-3 4
5 Western Dubuque 16-8 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 26-7 6
7 Marion 16-8 7
8 West Delaware 21-8 8
9 Gilbert 19-7 10
10 Dallas Center-Grimes 8-3 11
11 Clear Creek-Amana 20-4 9
12 Clinton 14-9 12
13 Oskaloosa 11-6 13
14 Bondurant-Farrar 15-8 15
15 Carroll 21-10 NR
Dropped Out: Decorah (14)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 15-2 1
2 Ankeny 15-2 2
3 Cedar Falls 21-2 3
4 Pleasant Valley 16-1 4
5 West Des Moines Valley14-4 6
6 Iowa City Liberty 9-2 7
7 Ankeny Centennial 12-7 5
8 Dubuque Hempstead 13-2 8
9 Urbandale 9-4 9
10 Dubuque Senior 16-7 10
11 Bettendorf 6-3 14
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15-9 NR
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Muscatine 12-9 NR
15 Sioux City East 13-4 NR
Dropped Out: Johnston (11), Waukee (12), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)
Thursday, Oct. 8
Lewis Central def. Denison-Schleswig, 3-1
St. Albert def. Red Oak 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20)
Glenwood def. Creston 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-18)
Riverside def. IKM-Manning 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-14)
Tri-Center def Treynor 3-2 (22-25, 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13)
Underwood def. Missouri Valley 3-1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-15)
Saturday, Oct. 10
Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Riverside, Underwood at CAM, TBD
College football
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Top 25
Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Clemson (46);3-0;1533;1
2. Alabama (14);2-0;1496;2
T3. Georgia;2-0;1372;4
T3. Florida;2-0;1372;3
5. Notre Dame;2-0;1256;5
6. Ohio State (2);0-0;1192;6
7. Miami;3-0;1149;8
8. Penn St.;0-0;983;10
9. North Carolina;2-0;982;11
10. Oklahoma St.;3-0;818;19
11. Cincinnati;3-0;807;15
12. Tennessee;2-0;744;20
13. Auburn;1-1;701;7
14. Wisconsin;0-0;668;18
15. Brigham Young;3-0;646;22
16. LSU;1-1;616;17
17. Oregon;0-0;494;NR
18. Virginia Tech;2-0;423;23
19. Michigan;0-0;409;21
20. Texas A&M;1-1;339;13
21. SMU;4-0;304;NR
22. Texas;2-1;295;9
23. Louisiana-Lafayette;3-0;207;NR
24. Iowa St.;2-1;137;NR
25. UCF;2-1;127;12
Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State (1-1); No. 16 Oklahoma (1-2); No. 24 Memphis (1-1); No. 25 Pittsburgh (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (1-1) 120; Minnesota (0-0) 120; Southern California (0-0) 112; Kansas State (2-1) 86; TCU (1-1) 58; Oklahoma (1-2) 53; Army (3-1) 51; Marshall (2-0) 46; Iowa (0-0) 39; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 38; Utah (0-0) 36; Memphis (1-1) 35; Arkansas (1-1) 35; Pittsburgh (3-1) 32; West Virginia (2-1) 30; Boise State (0-0) 30; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 25; Mississippi (1-1) 24; North Carolina State (2-1) 17; Arizona State (0-0) 16; Tulsa (1-1) 15; Air Force (1-0) 13; Kentucky (0-2) 11; Washington (0-0) 8; Virginia (1-1) 8; Nebraska (0-0) 5; California (0-0) 5; Boston College (2-1) 5; Stanford (0-0) 4; Baylor (1-1) 2; Liberty (3-0) 1.
MLB
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Tampa Bay 7, New York Yankees 5
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 8, New York Yankees 4
Thursday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5, Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland 9, Houston 7
Thursday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Oakland 6 (Houston wins series 3-1)
National League
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego 5
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, late
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)
Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 9, Miami 5
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta 7, Miami 0 (Atlana wins series 3-0)
NBA
NBA FINALS
Sept. 30
L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Oct. 2
L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Oct. 4
Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104, Lakers lead series 2-1
Oct. 6
L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Oct. 9
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Oct. 11
x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
NFL
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, late
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
America’s line
NFL
Sunday
Favorite, points, underdog
Open, current, O/U
FALCONS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * Panthers*
CHIEFS * 13 * 12.5 * (55.5) * Raiders*
PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*
Rams * 9 * 7 * (46.5) * WASHINGTON*
TEXANS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Jaguars*
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*
Cards * 8 * 7 * (47.0) * JETS*
STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*
RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (51.5) * Bengals*
49ERS * 8 * 9 * (49.5) * Dolphins*
COWBOYS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (54.5) * Giants*
Colts * PK * 1.5 * (46.5) * BROWNS*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (56.5) * Vikings*
Monday
SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Chargers*
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday
KENTUCKY * 3 * 2 * (57.5) * Miss St*
Duke * PK * 2.5 * (51.5) * SYRACUSE*
Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6 * (43.5) * BOSTON COLL*
VIRGINIA * 9 * 8 * (59.5) * NC State*
USF * 4 * 4.5 * (55.5) * E Carolina*
CLEMSON * 15 * 14 * (62.5) *Miami-Florida*
N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 4.5 * (59.0) *Virginia Tech*
GEORGIA * 14 * 12.5 * (42.5) * Tennessee*
d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 2.5 * (72.5) * Texas*
IOWA ST * 13 * 12.5 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*
Alabama * 24 * 23.5 * (69.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
AUBURN * 16.5 * 13.5 * (46.5) * Arkansas*
c-Lsu * 20 * 14 * (54.5) * MISSOURI*
Florida * 6.5 * 6.5 * (58.0) * TEXAS A&M*
TCU * 9.5 * 8.5 * (50.5) * Kansas St*
S Carolina * 12 * 13.5 * (41.5) * VANDERBILT*
TROY * 7 * 7.5 * (61.5) * Texas St*
LIBERTY * 21 * 19.5 * (61.0) * UL-Monroe*
BYU * 35 * 35 * (63.5) * Utsa*
Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * 2.5 * (56.5) * SO MISS*
Temple * 3 * 3.5 * (50.5) * NAVY*
FLA INT’L * 5.5 * 4 * (56.5) * Mid Tenn St*
LA TECH * 15 * 14 * (51.5) * Utep*
NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (52.5) * Florida St*
Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (69.5) * N TEXAS*
Marshall * 6 * 7 * (44.5) * W KENTUCKY*
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from injured reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS - Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded D Markus Nutivaara for Columbus RW Cliff Pu.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Assigned D Midge Purce to U.S. women’s national team training roster.
COLLEGE
East Tennessee State University — Named Jalen Avery to men’s basketball coaching staff.
