Ogden offense explodes against Lewis Central

Ogden softball found success early and often on Saturday against Lewis Central in the Woodward Tournament winning 9-3 after going 14 for 30 from the plate as a team.

The Ogden Bulldogs hit two home runs and only struck out twice.

The Titans led 3-2 after the top of the third when the Bulldogs scored five runs to take the lead for good. Ogden scored one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings.

The Bulldogs scored two in the bottom of the first after a two-run home run broke the scoreless tie.

Maddie Howard scored the first run for L.C. after hitting a one-out triple and scoring on an error by Ogden.

Haley Bach hit a leadoff home run for Lewis Central in the top of the third and Paige Rodewald drove in Avery Heller on a double who reached first after being hit by a pitch.

Lewis Central's defense allowed Ogden back into the game committing six errors compared to just three for the Bulldogs.

The Titans finished with six hits as a team. Taylor Elam and Gracie Hays both recorded hits as well.

Lewis Central is in action next 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road at Carroll Kuemper.

Lewis Central (9-7) 012 000 - 3

Ogden (2-16) 205 11X -- 9