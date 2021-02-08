 Skip to main content
Olsen leads A.L. to MRC Bowling Tournament victory
Olsen leads A.L. to MRC Bowling Tournament victory

Bowling graphic
Metro Creative Connection

Le MARS – Bennett Olsen rolled a two-game total of 491 to win individually and help the Abraham Lincoln boys to the team title on Monday at the Missouri River Athletic Conference Bowling Tournament at Sweet 16 Lanes.

As a team, the Lynx won with a score of 3,088, besting host and runner-up Le Mars by 144.

Thomas Jefferson came in third with a score of 2,927, and was led by a pair of top-10 finishes by Josh Chavarria (4th) and Chandler Scott (8th).

Olsen was A.L’s lone bowler in the top-10, however, a total of five Lynx cracked the top 17.

On the girls side, Le Mars dominated, placing five bowlers in the top-5, led by tourney winner Olivia Schieffen.

Jennica Soar was A.L.’s top bowler, finishing sixth, while Marissa Byrd led T.J. with a 10th-place finish. A.L. finished third as a team and T.J. was fourth.

2021 MRAC Bowling Tournament

Girls

Team scores

1, Le Mars, 2916; 2, Sioux City North, 2158; 3, Abraham Lincoln, 2143; 4, Thomas Jefferson, 1925; 5, Sioux City East, 1879; 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1862; 7, Sioux City West, 1573.

Individual Top 10

1, Olivia Schieffen, Le Mars, 428; 2, Emily Peters, Le Mars, 420; 3, Samantha Schiefen, 405; Kaitelin Konz, Le Mars, 394; 5, Alyssa Williams, Le Mars, 364; 6, Jennica Soar, AL, 345; 7, Sam Sonier, SCN, 339; 8, Gretchen Hoffman, SCN, 332; 9, Riayn Hoebelheinrich, Le Mars, 328; 10, Marissa Byrd, TJ, 321.

Boys

Team scores

1, Abraham Lincoln 3088; 2, Le Mars, 2944; 3, Thomas Jefferson 2927; 4, Sioux City North, 2704; 5, Sioux City East 2663; 6, Sioux City West, 2562; 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2243.

Individual Top 10

1, Bennett Olsen, AL, 491; 2, Caleb Martin, SCE, 444; 3, Isaac Thompson, Le Mars, 438; 4, Josh Chavarria, TJ, 438; 5, Brody Vanderloo, Le Mars, 432; 6, Trevor Fisher, Le Mars, 432; 7, Lukas Clark, SCN, 427; 8, Chandler Scott, TJ, 421; 9, Ashton Harris, SCN, 414; 10, Cale Pittenger, SCE, 412.

