Olsen leads LC over Kuemper

Lewis Central sophomore Lanee Olsen may have played her best tennis of the year according to head coach Aaron Rodenburg.

Olsen won 8-3 at the No. 1 singles spot to lead the Titans to a 6-3 victory over Carroll Kuemper.

"I think Lanee Olsen really showed up today and played some of her best tennis that she's played all year," Rodenburg said. "I'm really proud of her effort."

Sophomore Oasis Opheim won 8-4 at the No. 4 singles spot, senior Emily Burns earned an 8-6 win at No. 5 and freshman Alexis Opheim defeated her opponent 8-1 at No. 6.

The Titans also went 2-1 in doubles matches with seniors Katelyn Rodenburg and Maddie Parker teaming for an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles and Burns and Alexis Opheim earned an 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles.

"Everybody played really well," Rodenburg said. "I think we could have done better in our singles matches, the two that we lost. But, I think those matches people have off days and that's what happened. We picked it up on our doubles matches.

"Kuemper was a really good team. They're top three girls we're pretty good. That's why I think Lanee's win at No. 1 was so exceptional."

Lewis Central will be in action next at 8:30 a.m. today in the city tournament.