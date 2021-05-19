Olsen takes third at regionals

Lewis Central girls tennis might not have qualified any individuals to the state tennis tournament but that didn’t damper the mood for the Titans after the regional tournament.

Head coach Aaron Rodenburg described the performance as the best tennis L.C. has played this season.

“The girls performed. They played better than they have all year,” he said. “Lanee (Olsen) played better than she has all year. Oasis (Opheim) played better than she has all year. Our doubles teams really responed well We just ran into some really good tennis today.

“The Valley girls, both of them were in the finals for singles. We haven’t seen that level of tennis all year. Those girls are at a different level than what we’ve seen all year.”

The highlight of the day came from sophomore Lanee Olsen who finished in third place in the singles bracket.

Olsen earned a bye in the first round before earning a victory of Chairty Bos of Des Moines East in the quarterfinals. She fell in the semifinals to Elaine Wong of West Des Moines Valley.

Lewis Central sophomore Oasis Opheim also had a run to the semifinals. She also earned a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinals, she earned a win over Kadee Collier of Hoover Des Moines East.