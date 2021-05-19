Olsen takes third at regionals

Lewis Central girls tennis might not have qualified any individuals to the state tennis tournament but that didn’t damper the mood for the Titans after the regional tournament.
Head coach Aaron Rodenburg described the performance as the best tennis L.C. has played this season.
“The girls performed. They played better than they have all year,” he said. “Lanee (Olsen) played better than she has all year. Oasis (Opheim) played better than she has all year. Our doubles teams really responed well We just ran into some really good tennis today.
“The Valley girls, both of them were in the finals for singles. We haven’t seen that level of tennis all year. Those girls are at a different level than what we’ve seen all year.”
The highlight of the day came from sophomore Lanee Olsen who finished in third place in the singles bracket.
Olsen earned a bye in the first round before earning a victory of Chairty Bos of Des Moines East in the quarterfinals. She fell in the semifinals to Elaine Wong of West Des Moines Valley.
Lewis Central sophomore Oasis Opheim also had a run to the semifinals. She also earned a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinals, she earned a win over Kadee Collier of Hoover Des Moines East.
She lost in the semifinals to Claire Gu of Valley.
Opheim and Olsen played in the third-place match and Olsen earned the 6-4, 6-1 victory.
The Titans also had two doubles teams that each won one match before being bounced in the quarterfinals.
Senior Katie Rodenburg and senior Maddi Paker were one doubles team and the other consisted of senior Emily Burns and freshman Lexi Opheim.
“The girls are excited about how they performed,” Aaron Rodenburg said. “Nobody felt down about their performances. We’re looking forward to Saturday. We think we can pull it out.”
Lewis Central will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Johnston High School against Waukee in the second round of the Class 2A Region 2 tournament.
If the Titans win they’ll face the winner of Ankeny and Johnston in the semifinals at 1 p.m.
Lewis Central is 8-2 in duals this year and Waukee is 5-4.