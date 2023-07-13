Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai, a dynamic mixed doubles team, have dedicated themselves to establishing the United States as a prominent force in the realm of Badminton.

With a global ranking of 31 and holding the top position in the nation, Chiu and Gai have proven themselves as capable competitors, as evidenced by how they played this week at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

"I originally played men's doubles, and Jennie came from singles," Chiu said. "We started playing mixed doubles as a duo when I moved to Northern California."

Both athletes come from different backgrounds in the sport. However, they agree that mixed doubles have the speed and strategy they've been pining for and their harmony and synergy are evident on the court.

Their exceptional performances have seated the duo as leading contenders for the U.S. team at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

One issue has been holding the United States back from its spot on the pedestal at the Olympics: funding.

"There's no funding for badminton in the United States" Gai said. "Other countries do have government support, they can travel to tournaments without financial burden, whereas we always have it on our mind."

Despite the U.S. Badminton Open existing for more than 60 years, the lack of player base, media attention, funding and perception as a leisurely outdoor sport has limited badminton's potential among U.S. athletes.

Many quality coaches will opt to train competitors from other countries with more earning potential. Some U.S. players resort to fundraising to cover travel expenses for tournaments.

Chiu and Gai's stop in Council Bluffs for the U.S. Badminton Open marks their 12th tournament this year. Just one week after the tournament, they will head to Tokyo for the Daihatsu Japan Open 2023 followed by the Sathio Group Australian Open in Sydney.

Gai and Chiu travel to anywhere between 15 and 25 tournaments a year. So far this year, they've attended tournaments in Canada, Taiwan, the Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, France, Spain and Indonesia.

With this year being an Olympic qualification year, the pair counts on tournaments to raise their world ranking and move the 22- and 24-year-old University of California, Berkeley, graduates one step closer to the Olympics.

"Enjoying the process is a big component, competitors in previous Olympics can be burnt out after playing so many tournaments," Gai said "I try to have fun sometimes. I still take things seriously but balance is important."

The duo competed Thursday against American mixed doubles partners Muhammad Idham Zainal Abidin Syazmil and Esther Shi Thursday, winning in a tie breaking match, 21-12, 18-21 21-16. The victory secured their place in the quarter-finals against Danish pair Mathias Thyrri and Amalie Magelund, ranked 16th in the world in mixed doubles.

Quarter-finalists are awarded $1,522 in prize money, with $2,940 for semi-finalists, $7,980 for finalists and the winner will take home $16,590, or $8,295 each.

You can watch the livestream on Yonex's U.S. Open Website, buy tickets online or purchase at the door.