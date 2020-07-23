On a mission: St. Albert focused on winning 4th state title in program history

It was only about two months ago when there was serious uncertainty about a 2020 high school baseball season happening. Now St. Albert is three wins away from their fourth state title in program history. The first obstacle will be a first-round matchup with perennial power Newman Catholic on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Third-seeded St. Albert (21-1) is making its 11th state tourney appearance and second in three years. The Falcons are 10-8 all-time at state with titles in 1981, 1996 and 1999. Their opponent, sixth-seeded Newman Catholic (17-5), is the Class 1-A three-time defending champion and has the most state tourney appearances (24) of any team in Iowa, along with eight state titles, four runner-up finishes and a 36-15 all-time record at state.
The pedigree of both programs and evenness on paper makes for a compelling first-round chess match, and St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson likes the mindset of his squad.
“I think (in 2018) the kids were just happy to get there. I think there’s more motivation this time because the kids expected to get here and want to do something,” Patterson said. “They’re going to play like they always have and get after it, but they expect to win it.”
Offensively, Falcons junior Cy Patterson is tied for first in the state in batting average (.632), is first in RBIs (42), fourth in on base percentage (.714) and tied for first with five saves as a pitcher. Other big bats for St. Albert are senior Lance Wright (.596, five home runs, 28 RBIs), junior Isaac Sherrill (.463, two home runs, 34 RBIs) and junior Eric Matthai (.378).
Both lineups have pop with the Falcons ranking second in 1-A in home runs (12), while Newman Catholic is fourth with 10.
The Knights are led by freshman Max Burt who hit .447 with five home runs and 40 RBIs and senior Sammy Kratz who hit .400 with three home runs and 23 RBIS. As a pitcher, Kratz is 5-0 in seven starts with a 0.46 ERA with 62 strikeouts and is one of five Knights pitchers with an ERA under 3.0.
“Right now we’ve got the (pitching) machine pumping it pretty fast, probably 88 to 90 mph,” Patterson said. “Normally during the season we don’t do that, we just let the hitters adjust. Now we’re trying to speed them up because we know we’re going to face someone who throws hard.”
St. Albert also has a deep pitching staff, ranking 12th in 1-A with a 2.18 team ERA, while Newman Catholic ranks 16th with a 2.53 ERA.
St. Albert’s top four pitchers are junior Eric Matthai (3-0, 0.95 ERA), senior Lance Wright (4-0, 1.24 ERA), junior Jeff Miller (5-1, 2.12 ERA) and junior Luke Hubbard (5-0, 2.62 ERA). Cy Patterson was primarily used in relief, but could take on a bigger pitching role in the win-or-go-home scenario that is the state tourney.
“We’re probably going to rely on three or four guys. You try to develop your pitching throughout the season, but you’ve got to go with your top guys when it comes to it,” Patterson said.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, this year’s seeding was determined via Zoom meeting. Each of the eight coaches was given time to make the case for their team in a process that lasted about an hour and a half, according to Patterson.
For more information on this year’s state tourney, visit iahsaa.org.
Class 1-A Baseball State Tournament
Principal Park, Des Moines
First round
Friday, July 24
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (26-1) vs. 8. Kingsley-Pierson (15-2), 10:30 a.m.
4. South Winnieshiek (25-1) vs. Don Bosco (17-1), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
3. St. Albert (21-1) vs. 6. Newman Catholic (17-5), 10:30 a.m.
2. St. Mary’s (19-0) vs. 7. Notre Dame (14-2), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, July 30
TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 1
TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m.
