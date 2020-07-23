On a mission: St. Albert focused on winning 4th state title in program history

It was only about two months ago when there was serious uncertainty about a 2020 high school baseball season happening. Now St. Albert is three wins away from their fourth state title in program history. The first obstacle will be a first-round matchup with perennial power Newman Catholic on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Third-seeded St. Albert (21-1) is making its 11th state tourney appearance and second in three years. The Falcons are 10-8 all-time at state with titles in 1981, 1996 and 1999. Their opponent, sixth-seeded Newman Catholic (17-5), is the Class 1-A three-time defending champion and has the most state tourney appearances (24) of any team in Iowa, along with eight state titles, four runner-up finishes and a 36-15 all-time record at state.

The pedigree of both programs and evenness on paper makes for a compelling first-round chess match, and St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson likes the mindset of his squad.

“I think (in 2018) the kids were just happy to get there. I think there’s more motivation this time because the kids expected to get here and want to do something,” Patterson said. “They’re going to play like they always have and get after it, but they expect to win it.”