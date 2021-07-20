On to State! Trojans silence Panthers for third state tournament since 2016

SIOUX CITY - Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center earned its third trip to state since 2016 after defeating No. 5 Kingsley-Pierson 5-0 on Tuesday in Sioux City in the Class 1A substate championship.

“After basketball season some of these kids had a bad taste in their mouth,” Trojans coach Max Kozeal said. “It turned out to be a great motivator for them. You grow from those tough times and that’s what happened. Our guys grew from that and they came into this season hungry and with some extra fire and I’m very proud of them.”

The teams remained in a scoreless deadlock until the bottom of the third where T.C. brought home three runs to take the lead. Highlighted by a pair of one-out RBIs, one of which came from senior Trent Kozeal.

The Panthers responded with a pair of hits and got runners on the corners and were threatening to cut into the lead. However, two strikeouts from senior Leyton Nelson and a deep fly out to right field helped the Trojans escape the inning with their 3-0 lead still intact.

“Coach told us they were an aggressive team,” Nelson said. “We knew they were going to try to hit the first-pitch fastball whenever I threw that first pitch. I knew I just had to throw strikes and good things would happen.”