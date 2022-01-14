Once a Reiver Always a Reiver; Williams blessed for time with Reivers, for Bradley job

Alicia Williams took the Bradley job for the same reason why Iowa Western will always remain a special place to her, because of the people.

Bradley University announced Williams as their new head volleyball coach on Monday. Williams leaves her post in charge of the Iowa Western after years of success capped off by back-to-back NJCAA titles.

“Ultimately, it came down to the people and support I felt from Bradley,” Williams said. “The fact that they also play in the Missouri Valley Conference, which is where I played in college, doesn’t hurt. And Bradley is always in the top portion of the conference over the past few years. It’s a good program and a good foundation to get to the tournament and do special things.”

Seeing the news reach the public officially has been a sigh of relief for Williams and her family, she said. However, while she’s more than excited for this new opportunity, leaving Reiver country still makes for emotional times for the Williams clan.

“It’s just a whirlwind of emotions right now,” Williams said. “On one hand, we’re really excited and it’s a new opportunity, and the people at Bradley University have just been awesome and very supportive. On the other hand, it’s still sad because Iowa Western has been our home for many years and we’ve grown to love the people and we bleed blue. It’s just been one big whirlwind of emotions.”

Many moments stand out to Williams when she looks back on her volleyball career.

As a player, she helped the Reivers to a 60-win season and national championship in 2006. The 60 wins still stand as a program record. She continued her career at Creighton, leading the Bluejays to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.

Fast Forward to 2013, Williams was hired to become the next volleyball coach at Iowa Western. An opportunity that Williams to this day still holds dearly.

“I’m always going to be a Reiver and I’ll always bleed blue,” Williams said. “My roots are deep because of my time as a player and coach here. The community here has been absolutely fabulous and that’s what we’ll miss most about Iowa Western. I think they are set up well, the resources are there, the president cares about athletics and that’s something that really propels us to do great things here.”

Outside of the people, Williams will always remember how Iowa Western was also the one who gave her her first opportunity to coach. When asked to describe her years at Iowa Western, she said this has been nothing short of a blessing.

“I’d say this place has been a blessing,” Williams said. “I’m just so grateful that they took a chance on a young kid who didn’t have experience as a player or a coach, but still took a chance on me and molded me into the person I am today.

“And I say, person, not just coach. For me, Iowa Western has just been a blessing, because in some regards it just landed in my lap and I’m just grateful that I was given the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Through Williams’ tenure, she coached the Reivers to nine regional titles, eight district titles, earned nine trips to the NJCAA national tournament and won two national championships and a national runner-up in 2016.

The Reivers under Williams also never finished lower than seventh in the NJCAA national tournament.

With all this success, Bradley hopes to see Williams bring some of that national success to the NCAA Division I level. Williams believes the Braves already have some key pieces that will allow the program to start working towards that goal quickly.

“The main thing I want to point out is that the mental side of this game is so important,” Williams said. “You also have to have the talent that can get you to a certain point, but the mental side is just so huge. We witnessed that in these last two seasons at Iowa Western, we’ve always had talented teams, but we found ways over the past two seasons to win the mental game as well. That’s the biggest piece I want to bring to Bradley. They put themselves in position talent-wise, now they just need to get over the hump which is the mental side of it.”

Williams moves on from the program with a record of 335-44 as a coach and 543-65 overall during her time as a coach and player combined, and has been a part of all three of Iowa Western’s national championships over 13 combined years.