One-hitter helps Titans top Warriors

The Lewis Central baseball team defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 on a cloudy Saturday afternoon after allowing just one hit all day.
Junior Bryce Wilcox threw a one-hitter against the Warriors to lead Lewis Central to its third straight win. L.C. coach Jim Waters was pleased with Wilcox’s performance as well as his team to get another win.
“That’s a good win over a good Sergeant Bluff team,” Waters said. “We didn’t play our ‘A’ game but we still did a lot of good things. We got a few clutch hits, we just didn’t run the bases as well as I would have liked.”
As for the scoring, Lewis Central took the lead after scoring three runs in the top of the second. The 3-0 lead would hold until the top of the fifth where the Titans had two more runs come in and then three more in the top of the sixth.
By the time it was all said and done, Lewis Central finished the game with 13 hits. Junior Devin Nailor led the team with hits and three RBIs, senior Luke Meyer, junior Aron Harrington, and sophomores Casey Clair and Ty Thomson all had two hits.
While Waters was pleased to see the bats come to life again, he says there were still lots of runners left on base thus, there remains plenty of room for improvement yet.
“We left way too many runners on base,” Waters said. “We talk about getting better after every game, whether it’s a win or loss, we just need to brush up on these things at practice. I don’t believe in blind luck, it’s hard work that gets you wins and we still did a lot of good things to start another little win streak.
“Another key thing here was anytime Sergeant seemed to be building momentum or get something started we took it away from them every time. JC Dermody and Devin Nailor both had fantastic diving catches in the outfield, plays like that helped our defense have a big day.”
Nonetheless, after being in a slump that had Lewis Central losing six of its last seven games, the Titans have now strung three wins in a row. Waters and the Titans hope to string together another win streak. Waters says all they have to do is play their game.
“We’ve got three in a row now, but the guys aren’t satisfied with that,” Waters said. “We want to put another good run together and improve and get better as the season winds down.”
Lewis Central returns to the diamond on Monday in a doubleheader at Creston with game one beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central (15-6) 030 023 0 — 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton(15-11) 000 001 0 — 1