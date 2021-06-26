One-hitter helps Titans top Warriors

The Lewis Central baseball team defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 on a cloudy Saturday afternoon after allowing just one hit all day.

Junior Bryce Wilcox threw a one-hitter against the Warriors to lead Lewis Central to its third straight win. L.C. coach Jim Waters was pleased with Wilcox’s performance as well as his team to get another win.

“That’s a good win over a good Sergeant Bluff team,” Waters said. “We didn’t play our ‘A’ game but we still did a lot of good things. We got a few clutch hits, we just didn’t run the bases as well as I would have liked.”

As for the scoring, Lewis Central took the lead after scoring three runs in the top of the second. The 3-0 lead would hold until the top of the fifth where the Titans had two more runs come in and then three more in the top of the sixth.

By the time it was all said and done, Lewis Central finished the game with 13 hits. Junior Devin Nailor led the team with hits and three RBIs, senior Luke Meyer, junior Aron Harrington, and sophomores Casey Clair and Ty Thomson all had two hits.

While Waters was pleased to see the bats come to life again, he says there were still lots of runners left on base thus, there remains plenty of room for improvement yet.