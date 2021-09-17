Panthers run by Trojans

Class A No. 6 Logan-Magnolia played spoiler on homecoming night at Tri-Center as they powered through the Trojans for a 26-14 win in Neola.

“We’re not going to hang our heads on this one,” Trojans coach Ryan Schroder said. “Logan is a heck of a football team.”

The Panthers marched down the field to score on their opening drive after forcing the Trojans three and out on their opening drive. Panther senior Gavin McGuire capped off the opening drive with an eight-yard run to put Lo-Ma up early 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

The Trojans replied on the next drive. Just three plays after converting a fourth and short play Trojan senior Brecken Freeberg capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to trim Lo-Ma’s lead to 8-7 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

The visiting Panther had an answer. McGuire found the end zone for the second time in this game after a 13-yard dash to the endzone which made it 14-7 after failing to convert on another two-point conversion try.

“They are a very physical team up front,” Schroder said. “They got big guys that block well and they came in here and beat us physically tonight and that’s what Logan does. My hat is off to their guys and their staff.”