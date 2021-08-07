Par for the course

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys golf will be the first athletes to return to action in the fall season.
Most sports won't start competing until the week of Aug. 23, boys golf is less than a week out with the first competition starting on Thursday.
The first official day of practice is Monday.
This year's district meets will take place on Oct. 5 with the state tournament being played on Oct. 8-9.
Below are the schedules for Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
Thomas Jefferson
Tues, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., home triangular
Thur, Aug, 26, 10 a.m., at Sioux City West Triangular
Thur, Sep 2, 10 a.m., home triangular
Tue, Sep 7, 10 a.m., at LeMars Invite
Wed, Sep 15, 2 p.m. vs Abraham Lincoln
Thur, Sep 23, 9:30 a.m., at Abraham Lincoln Invite
Tue, Sep 28, 10 a.m., conference tournament at Sioux City
Thur, Sep 30, 10 a.m., city meet at Dodge Riverside
Abraham Lincoln
Tue, Aug 17, 10 a.m. at Sioux City triangular
Thur, Aug 19, 10 a.m., home triangular
Tue, Aug 31, 10 a.m., at Fort Dodge Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 10 a.m., at LeMars Invite
Thur, Sep 9, 10 a.m., at Sioux City Heelan triangular
Wed, Sep 15, 2 p.m., vs Thomas Jefferson
Thur, Sep 23, 9:30 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite
Mon, Sep 27, 9 a.m., at Des Moines Invite
Tue, Sep 28, 10 a.m., conference meet at Sioux City
Thur, Sep 30, 10 a.m., at Thomas Jefferson