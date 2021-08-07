Par for the course

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys golf will be the first athletes to return to action in the fall season.

Most sports won't start competing until the week of Aug. 23, boys golf is less than a week out with the first competition starting on Thursday.

The first official day of practice is Monday.

This year's district meets will take place on Oct. 5 with the state tournament being played on Oct. 8-9.

Below are the schedules for Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson

Tues, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., home triangular

Thur, Aug, 26, 10 a.m., at Sioux City West Triangular

Thur, Sep 2, 10 a.m., home triangular

Tue, Sep 7, 10 a.m., at LeMars Invite

Wed, Sep 15, 2 p.m. vs Abraham Lincoln

Thur, Sep 23, 9:30 a.m., at Abraham Lincoln Invite

Tue, Sep 28, 10 a.m., conference tournament at Sioux City

Thur, Sep 30, 10 a.m., city meet at Dodge Riverside