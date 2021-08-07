 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Par for the course
0 comments

Par for the course

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys golf will be the first athletes to return to action in the fall season. 

Most sports won't start competing until the week of Aug. 23, boys golf is less than a week out with the first competition starting on Thursday. 

The first official day of practice is Monday. 

This year's district meets will take place on Oct. 5 with the state tournament being played on Oct. 8-9. 

Below are the schedules for Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson. 

Thomas Jefferson

Tues, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., home triangular 

Thur, Aug, 26, 10 a.m., at Sioux City West Triangular 

Thur, Sep 2, 10 a.m., home triangular

Tue, Sep 7, 10 a.m., at LeMars Invite

Wed, Sep 15, 2 p.m. vs Abraham Lincoln

Thur, Sep 23, 9:30 a.m., at Abraham Lincoln Invite

Tue, Sep 28, 10 a.m., conference tournament at Sioux City

Thur, Sep 30, 10 a.m., city meet at Dodge Riverside

Abraham Lincoln

Tue, Aug 17, 10 a.m. at Sioux City triangular 

Thur, Aug 19, 10 a.m., home triangular 

Tue, Aug 31, 10 a.m., at Fort Dodge Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 10 a.m., at LeMars Invite

Thur, Sep 9, 10 a.m., at Sioux City Heelan triangular 

Wed, Sep 15, 2 p.m., vs Thomas Jefferson

Thur, Sep 23, 9:30 a.m., Abraham Lincoln Invite

Mon, Sep 27, 9 a.m., at Des Moines Invite

Tue, Sep 28, 10 a.m., conference meet at Sioux City

Thur, Sep 30, 10 a.m., at Thomas Jefferson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert