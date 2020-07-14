You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Patterson earns 100th coaching victory, St. Albert tops Exira-EHK 16-2
0 comments
kickerPREP BASEBALL

Patterson earns 100th coaching victory, St. Albert tops Exira-EHK 16-2

Only $3 for 13 weeks

St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson earned his 100th career victory and the Falcons advanced in postseason play with a 16-2 victory over Exira-EHK on Tuesday at Wolever Field.

While Patterson and the Falcons have bigger goals in mind, the St. Albert head coach admitted the milestone was special.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “The seniors, and then Jeff Miller and Cy Patterson have been here through all that. They were here when I started, so it’s kind of on those guys who brought all those wins in.”

One of the aforementioned seniors, Lance Wright, earned the win on the mound, had a three-run home run in the fourth inning and four RBIs to help his team advance.

“(Lance) has been a great leader, he’s very reliable and really attacks,” Patterson said. “He gets the team pumped up whether he’s on the mound, in the field or it’s his at bats.”

Despite the lopsided score, it was Exira-EHK which struck first, plating a pair in the top of the first before St. Albert proceeded to score 16 unanswered for a five-inning, run-rule shortened win.

For Patterson, whose team is now 19-1 – with the one loss being avenged in the second game of a doubleheader – a little early adversity wasn’t the worst thing.

“It kind of shell-shocked our players. I don’t think they were ready for that, but it’s good they came through,” he said. “They’ve been good at in-game adjustments all season.”

The Falcons advance to play Sidney in the 1A – Substate 7, District 2 Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Chuck Wolever Field in. The Cowboys defeated East Mills 12-8 on Tuesday.

Exira-EHK (3-12) 200 00—2 1 4

St. Albert (19-1) 205 9X—16 11 2

W: Lance Wright L: Jameson Kilworth

2B: SA, Jeff Miller, Wright. 3B: SA, Isaac Sherrill. HR: Wright.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News