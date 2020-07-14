Patterson earns 100th coaching victory, St. Albert tops Exira-EHK 16-2

St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson earned his 100th career victory and the Falcons advanced in postseason play with a 16-2 victory over Exira-EHK on Tuesday at Wolever Field.

While Patterson and the Falcons have bigger goals in mind, the St. Albert head coach admitted the milestone was special.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “The seniors, and then Jeff Miller and Cy Patterson have been here through all that. They were here when I started, so it’s kind of on those guys who brought all those wins in.”

One of the aforementioned seniors, Lance Wright, earned the win on the mound, had a three-run home run in the fourth inning and four RBIs to help his team advance.

“(Lance) has been a great leader, he’s very reliable and really attacks,” Patterson said. “He gets the team pumped up whether he’s on the mound, in the field or it’s his at bats.”

Despite the lopsided score, it was Exira-EHK which struck first, plating a pair in the top of the first before St. Albert proceeded to score 16 unanswered for a five-inning, run-rule shortened win.

For Patterson, whose team is now 19-1 – with the one loss being avenged in the second game of a doubleheader – a little early adversity wasn’t the worst thing.