Patterson earns 100th coaching victory, St. Albert tops Exira-EHK 16-2

St. Albert senior Lance Wright (3) joins helmets with teammates Cy Patterson (2), Isaac Sherrill (15) and Ryan Genereux (10) after cracking a three-run homer in the fourth inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Exira-EHK pitcher Dane Paulsen (8) waits for the toss as St. Albert’s Cy Patterson (2) slides into home during the fourth inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert senior Lance Wright (3) connects for a three-run homer in the fourth inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert pitcher Lance Wright, left, throws during the second inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson, left, speaks with his players following their 16-2 win over Exira-EHK on Tuesday. The victory marked the 100th career win for Patterson. At bottom-left, Lance Wright, left, throws during the second inning. At bottom-right, Wright (3) joins helmets with teammates Cy Patterson (2), Isaac Sherrill (15) and Ryan Genereux (10) after cracking a three-run homer in the fourth inning. For more photos, visit nonpareilonline.com.
St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson, right, heads to his third base position at the bottom of the fourth inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Falcons’ 16-2 victory of Exira-EHK marked the 100th career win for Patterson.
St. Albert’s Cy Patterson, top, is pursued by Exira-EHK’s Jameson Kilworth while trying to escape a pickle situation during the first inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert senior Lance Wright, center, speaks to his teammates following their 16-2 win over Exira-EHK on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Following social distancing protocol, St. Albert’s Lance Wright (3) and Luke Hubbard (13) tip their caps to the Exira-EHK dugout following their 16-2 win on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert’s Cy Patterson (2) bumps fists with teammate Eric Matthai (29) after scoring during the fourth inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Members of the St. Albert dugout watch their teammates bat during the third inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Exira-EHK’s Tyler Petersen (7) misses the throw as St. Albert’s Isaac Sherrill (15) slides into third during the first inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert’s Cy Patterson (2) slides into second as Exira-EHK’s Jameson Kilworth (1) waits for the throw during the fourth inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert’s Lance Wright (3) bumps fists with head coach Duncan Patterson while rounding third after hitting a three-run homer during the fourth inning on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson earned his 100th career victory and the Falcons advanced in postseason play with a 16-2 victory over Exira-EHK on Tuesday at Wolever Field.
While Patterson and the Falcons have bigger goals in mind, the St. Albert head coach admitted the milestone was special.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “The seniors, and then Jeff Miller and Cy Patterson have been here through all that. They were here when I started, so it’s kind of on those guys who brought all those wins in.”
One of the aforementioned seniors, Lance Wright, earned the win on the mound, had a three-run home run in the fourth inning and four RBIs to help his team advance.
“(Lance) has been a great leader, he’s very reliable and really attacks,” Patterson said. “He gets the team pumped up whether he’s on the mound, in the field or it’s his at bats.”
Despite the lopsided score, it was Exira-EHK which struck first, plating a pair in the top of the first before St. Albert proceeded to score 16 unanswered for a five-inning, run-rule shortened win.
For Patterson, whose team is now 19-1 – with the one loss being avenged in the second game of a doubleheader – a little early adversity wasn’t the worst thing.
“It kind of shell-shocked our players. I don’t think they were ready for that, but it’s good they came through,” he said. “They’ve been good at in-game adjustments all season.”