Petersen dominates, fans 15 as Treynor heads back to state

NEOLA – Treynor on Tuesday was looking for its eighth state baseball tournament berth in program history, and Drew Petersen made sure it happened.

The Cardinals’ senior pitcher was dominant in the Class 2-A substate 8 finals against Carroll Kuemper at Tri-Center High School, striking out 15 batters in 6 2/3 innings of work in a 3-1 victory. The only thing preventing Petersen from throwing a complete game was the pitch-count rule. Kristian Martens came in to record the final out of the game to send the Cardinals back to Des Moines. They last qualified in 2018.

“I’m still in shock,” said first- year Treynor coach Scott Wallace. “It hasn’t sunk in yet.

“They boys have been competing for the last two, three weeks now, and we’ve got this 21-out mentality. We don’t take anybody lightly, and these boys have been locked in for the last seven games.”

The same can be said for Petersen Tuesday. He routinely kept Kuemper hitters guessing with a solid blend of fastballs and offspeed pitches.