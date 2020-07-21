Petersen dominates, fans 15 as Treynor heads back to state

NEOLA – Treynor on Tuesday was looking for its eighth state baseball tournament berth in program history, and Drew Petersen made sure it happened.
The Cardinals’ senior pitcher was dominant in the Class 2-A substate 8 finals against Carroll Kuemper at Tri-Center High School, striking out 15 batters in 6 2/3 innings of work in a 3-1 victory. The only thing preventing Petersen from throwing a complete game was the pitch-count rule. Kristian Martens came in to record the final out of the game to send the Cardinals back to Des Moines. They last qualified in 2018.
“I’m still in shock,” said first- year Treynor coach Scott Wallace. “It hasn’t sunk in yet.
“They boys have been competing for the last two, three weeks now, and we’ve got this 21-out mentality. We don’t take anybody lightly, and these boys have been locked in for the last seven games.”
The same can be said for Petersen Tuesday. He routinely kept Kuemper hitters guessing with a solid blend of fastballs and offspeed pitches.
“Drew was spot-on tonight,” Wallace said. “He was the Drew Petersen that we all know. He battled all the way through into the seventh inning. He controlled the mound and tempo tonight, and his offspeed was working extremely well. He was able to locate and kept those guys off balance all night.
“He can muscle up and blow a fastball by them if he needs to. He also has a really good changeup and curveball. When he’s got those two pitches working, he’s deadly on the mound. He’s someone to be reckoned with in the postseason.”
The Cardinals struck first on a Kaden Snyder RBI single in the second inning, then went up 2-0 on Petersen’s third-inning sacrifice fly.
Kuemper cut the lead in half with a run in its half of the fifth before Ryan Bach added an insurance run for the Cardinals with an RBI single in the seventh.
The Cardinals entered the postseason only one game above the .500 mark.
Now, suddenly, a state championship could be a reality next week in Des Moines.
“The sky is the limit; these boys, I told them tonight, we spent 45 minutes on the field with pictures and everything,” Wallace said. “I told them to absorb it, have fun and enjoy the moment. We’ll reset, get back after it and we can get up there and make some noise with anybody in the state as far as I’m concerned.”
Treynor (12-7) 011 000 1 – 3
Carroll Kuemper (14-9) 000 100 0 – 1 x x
W: Drew Petersen. L: Austin Tigges. S: Kristian Martens.
