 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOOTS: 2021 Girls State Soccer Tournament
0 comments

PHOOTS: 2021 Girls State Soccer Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hanna Schimmer, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Hanna Schimmer of Abraham Lincoln dribbles past a defender against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
Hanna Schimmer, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Hanna Schimmer of Abraham Lincoln looks to score against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0
Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Jazmin Martinez Rangel of Abraham Lincoln against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
Liberty Bates, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Liberty Bates of Abraham Lincoln heads a ball against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
Paige Bracker, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Paige Bracker of Abraham Lincoln dribbles upfield against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
#11 Crystena Keesee, #1 Savanna Vanderwerf, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Crystena Keesee (11) consoles Savanna Vanderwerf after Abraham Lincoln’s game against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Post game after Abraham Lincoln lost 3-0 against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
CBAbeLincoln vs WaukeeTeam 9.jpg

The Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team poses with its quarterfinalist trophy after it’s 3-0 loss against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
Trista Baker, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Trista Baker of Abraham Lincoln heads a ball against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
Haylie Santon, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs Waukee, Girls State Soccer

Haylie Santon (13) of Abraham Lincoln defends against Waukee in the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Warriors beat the Lynx 3-0.
Haley Bach, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Haley Bach of Lewis Central battles for possession against Dallas-Center Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Haley Bach, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Haley Bach of Lewis Central battles for possession against Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Hana Daoudi of Lewis Central in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Hannah Estrada, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Hanna Estrada of Lewis Central dribbles against Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Hannah Estrada, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Hana Estrada of Lewis Central kicks the ball against Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Hannah Estrada, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Hanna Estrada, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer, Quarterfinal, Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines, Iowa, 21-06-08
Megan Elam, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Megan Elam of Lewis Central defends against Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Lewis Central celebrates its third goal, by Haley Bach, against Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
LewisCentralvs DallasCntrGrmsTeam 9.jpg

Lewis Central poses with its quarterfinalist trophy after a tough 4-3 loss against Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Taylor Gregory, Lewis Central vs Dallas Center-Grimes, Girls State Soccer

Taylor Gregory of Lewis Central celebrates during the Titans game against Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Mustangs beat the Titans 4-3.
Alyssa Kellar, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Treynor’s Alissa Kellar (12), celebrates a goal early in the Cardinals’ girls state soccer tournament game against Gilbert on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Gilbert won 5-2.
Alyssa Kellar, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Treynor’s Alissa Kellar, middle, celebrates her second goal against Gilbert with teammates Peyton Scott (27), left, and Maili McKern, right, on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Gilbert won 5-2.
Josie Davidson, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Josie Davidson of Treynor heads a ball against Gilbert on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Gilbert won 5-2.
Josie Davidson, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Josie Davidson,Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer, Quarterfinal, Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines, Iowa, 21-06-08
Clara Teigland, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Clara Teigland of Treynor battles against Gilbert in the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Gilbert won 5-2.
Alyssa Kellar, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Alissa Kellar, #12 celebrates after scoring a goal early in game against Gilbert in the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Gilbert won 5-2. For the Nonpareil/Tom Knapp
Josie Davidson, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Josie Davidson heads the ball against Gilbert in the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Gilbert won 5-2. For the Nonpareil/Tom Knapp
Clara Teigland, Treynor vs Gilbert, Girls State Soccer

Clara Teigland of Treynor battles for possession of the ball against Gilbert in the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Gilbert won 5-2. For the Nonpareil/Tom Knapp
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
St. Albert bats stay hot
Sports News

St. Albert bats stay hot

St. Albert baseball is averaging nearly 12 runs a game through the first 10 games and Friday night’s home game against Thomas Jefferson was no…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert