PHOTOS: 2021 State Track and Field Meet
PHOTOS: 2021 State Track and Field Meet

Greg Fagan to Keaton Barnes, 4 X 400, CB St Albert, State Track and Field Meet

St. Albert’s Greg Fagan hands the baton to Keaton Barnes in the 1600 relay during the State Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, IA.
Mia Doebelin, WC 100m, Lewis Central, State Track and Field Meet

Lewis Central’s Mia Doebelins wins golf in the 100-meter in the wheelchair division during the State Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, IA.
Peyton Pogge, 800m,Tri- Center, State Track and Field Meet

Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge runs in the rain during the 1500 during the State Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, IA.
Sydney Leaders, Underwood, State Track and Field Meet

Sydney Leaders of Underwood competes in the Class 2A high jump Friday at the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Austin Schubert, CB Thomas Jefferson, State Track and Field Meet

Thomas Jefferson’s Austin Schubert takes off as the starting leg of the relay during the State Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, IA.
Jacee Tindall, CB St Albert, State Track and Field Meet

Jacee Tindall of Abraham Lincoln competes in the shot put during day two of the track and field state meet on Friday.
Brayden Wollan, 200m, Underwood, State Track and Field Meet

Underwood’s Brayden Wollan wins gold in the 2A boys 200 meter.
