The field for the 2023 Drake Relays is finalized as the deadline to qualify passed on Saturday at 8 a.m.
A pair of goals in the second helped Abraham Lincoln defeat Thomas Jefferson for the fifth straight time on Tuesday evening at Gale Wickersham…
Treynor junior Ella Tiarks announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska-Omaha in a tweet Sunday evening.
Though Titan Stadium still stands without power, Class 2A No. 8 Lewis Central hosted Class 2A No. 13 Glenwood for a key Hawkeye 10 conference …
Glenwood senior C.J. Carter signed to wrestle at Iowa Western Community College next year on Monday morning.
