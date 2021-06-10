PHOTOS: Lewis Central vs Atlantic Baseball and softball

Be the first to know
TREYNOR- The Class 1A No. 2 Treynor girls soccer team is off to its first-ever state tournament appearance after breaking through for a six-go…
Lewis Central girls soccer learned a thing or two from its previous encounter with Glenwood, a game in which it eked out a 3-2 victory.
Friday night’s Class 3A Region 1 girls soccer final pitted two familiar foes: Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln and their city and Missouri River…
St. Albert baseball is averaging nearly 12 runs a game through the first 10 games and Friday night’s home game against Thomas Jefferson was no…
The St. Albert softball team defeated city foe, Thomas Jefferson, by scoring five unanswered runs to finish the game with a 5-1 win.
Scott Satterfield: “I think his big thing that he wanted to do, he wanted to come in and play and be a starting quarterback."
Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln battled back and forth on the baseball diamond Friday night at Jon Lieber field for four innings, but a big …
DES MOINES — Treynor girls soccer couldn’t have drawn up a better start to its first trip to the Class 1A state soccer tournament — senior Aly…
DES MOINES — Abraham Lincoln girls soccer had its share of attacking opportunities against Waukee in Tuesday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal at …
Lewis Central sophomore pitcher Casey Clair already accomplished what many pitchers dream about, but few achieve on Tuesday night when he thre…
