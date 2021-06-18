 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Lewis Central vs St. Albert Softball
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_1

Lewis Central’s Gracie Hays (4) gets some love from pitcher Mallory Daley (18) after making a snag in the outfield during the third inning on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_2

Lewis Central’s Mallory Daley, left, pitches during the first inning against St. Albert on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_4

Lewis Central’s Maddie Howard, left, tries to tag St. Albert’s Sarah Eggerling, right, out at third during the second inning on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_5

St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield, right, can’t come up with the throw as Lewis Central’s Gracie Hays, left, slides into third during the second inning on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_6

Lewis Central’s Haley Bach (3) bats during the second inning against St. Albert on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_8

St. Albert’s Sarah Eggerling (7) bats during the second inning on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_7

St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi (24) pitches during the first inning against Lewis Central on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_9

St. Albert catcher Georgie Bohnet, left, waits for the throw as Lewis Central’s Gracie Hays (4) scores during the second inning on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
20210618_spo_lcsoftball_11

Lewis Central’s Kaydence Sweet (10) makes a catch in the outfielf during the third inning on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
