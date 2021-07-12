 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Lewis Central vs Thomas Jefferson
0 comments
alert

PHOTOS: Lewis Central vs Thomas Jefferson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0638-01.jpg

Titan junior Britton Bond connects for a hit in the first inning of Monday’s inner-city game.
IMG_0674-01.jpg

LC’s junior Devin Nailor gives a fist bump to sophomore Payton Fort after scoring a run in the first inning of Monday’s game at Thomas Jefferson.
IMG_0708-01.jpg

Yellow Jacket sophomore Tyler Huey hits a grounder for a base hit in the bottom of the first inning on Monday against Lewis Central.
IMG_0708-1.jpg

Titan sophomore Casey Clair slides safe into home in the first inning of Monday’s game against Thomas Jefferson.
IMG_0728-01.jpg

The Yellow Jacket dugout looks on as LC sophomore Casey Clair runs in to score. The Titans scored 12 combined runs within the first two innings.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Eagles top Trojans
Sports News

Eagles top Trojans

Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball defeated Tri-Center for the fourth time this season on Friday in Underwood, this time in the regional semifi…

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams
Sports News

Dermody, Titans stifle Rams

  • Updated

Lewis Central junior pitcher JC Dermody led the Titans to a 10-5 victory over Glenwood on the road on Tuesday after holding the Rams to just o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert