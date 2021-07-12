PHOTOS: Lewis Central vs Thomas Jefferson

Be the first to know
Abraham Lincoln softball rallied back at the last moment to advance to the regional semifinal after beating Des Moines Roosevelt 3-2 at Gale W…
Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball escaped an upset-minded Treynor team 7-6 on Wednesday night in a regional quarterfinal game.
Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball defeated Tri-Center for the fourth time this season on Friday in Underwood, this time in the regional semifi…
Lewis Central junior pitcher JC Dermody led the Titans to a 10-5 victory over Glenwood on the road on Tuesday after holding the Rams to just o…
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. relay team and won’t run in the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, she lost her spot in the women’s 100 meters after failing a test for marijuana.
Thomas Jefferson softball’s offense had one of its best nights of the year on Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep of Sioux City North at home. The…
St. Albert softball saw its season come to an end in the Class 1A — Region 4 quarterfinal, losing to Martensdale-St. Mary’s 7-2 on Wednesday n…
St. Albert baseball finished the regular season with a 16-7 win over crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham on Friday.
St. Albert softball made short work of East Mills in its first-round regional game on Tuesday evening, winning 14-1 in four innings.
It’s always exciting when an athlete from a city school gets to continue playing their sport collegiately at the Division-I level.
