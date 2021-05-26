 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: St. Albert vs. Abraham Lincoln baseball
PHOTOS: St. Albert vs. Abraham Lincoln baseball

  Updated
20210527_spo_sabaseball_1

St. Albert’s Jeff Miller, right, slides into third as Abraham Lincoln’s Miguel Oliveras, left, waits for the toss during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. St. Albert won 11-8.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_2

St. Albert’s Cy Patterson, right, high fives teammate Eric Matthai (29) after scoring in the third inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. St. Albert won 11-8.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_3

Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen, right, pitches during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. St. Albert won 11-8.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_4

Abraham Lincoln’s Aidan Martin (16) high fives teammate Gaven Goldsberry, at right, after scoring during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. St. Albert won 11-8.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_5

St. Albert’s Dan McGrath (4) pitches during the third inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_6

St. Albert’s Mason Myers bunts during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_7

Abraham Lincoln’s Gaven Goldsberry (6) bats during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_8

St. Albert’s Carter White (24) pitches during the first inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_9

St. Albert’s Isaac Sherrill, right, waits for the throw as Abraham Lincoln’s Zach Lincoln (2) runs toward first during the first inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_10

St. Albert’s Cy Patterson bats during the first inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_11

St. Albert’s Jaxson Lehnen, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_12

Abraham Lincoln’s Aidan Martin bats during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_13

Abraham Lincoln head coach Brett Elam signals to a runner during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_14

St. Albert’s Isaac Sherrill, right, catches a foul ball off the first baseline during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
20210527_spo_sabaseball_15

St. Albert’s Colton Brennan (22) slides into third as Abraham Lincoln’s Miguel Oliveras, right, waits for the toss during the third inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
