PHOTOS & VIDEO: Lynx basketball's road win at Glenwood
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year, beating Iowa in Iowa City.
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
Matt Rhule’s resume alone is enough for Nebraska fans to start dreaming again. His college track record shows he might be exactly the 'fixer-upper' the Huskers need.
The first official season of girls high school wrestling is underway and local teams are already making a splash.
Abraham Lincoln earned its second win of the season after knocking off Class 4A No. 11 Glenwood 69-57 in Glenwood on Tuesday night.
Underwood 71, Shenandoah 19: Underwood jumped out to a 29-4 lead in the first quarter, led 52-9 at the second quarter and 54-18 after three qu…
Bill Busch is no longer with Nebraska after spending the last two seasons with the football program.
After seeing minimal playing time as the backup to Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras the past three seasons, Alex Padilla is looking for a new opportunity.
Last summer a familiar face returned to lead the Tri-Center girl’s basketball program. Derek Sonderland, who coached at, Audubon and most rece…