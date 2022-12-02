 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
top story

PHOTOS & VIDEO: St. Albert's 54-48 season-opening win over Logan-Magnolia

BASKETBALL: Falcons top Logan-Magnolia in season opener
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p5

Logan-Magnolia's Calvin Wallis (1) defends as St. Albert's Jaxson Lehnen (22) shoots during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p1

St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) shoots over Logan-Magnolia's Calvin Wallis, second from right, and Adam Roden (15) during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p2

Logan-Magnolia's Calvin Wallis (1) gets a hand in as St. Albert's Luke Wettengel (30) puts a shot up during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p3

St. Albert's Jeremiah Sherrill (13) is swarmed by Logan-Magnolia's Adam Roden (15), Nicio Adame (23) and Kyle Stueve (3) as he tries to shoot during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p4

Members of the St. Albert student section send good vibes to Luke Wettengel as he shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p6

St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson, right, speaks with his players during a timeout in the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p7

Logan-Magnolia's Adam Roden (15) and Nicio Adame (23) defend as St. Albert's Luke Wettengel (30) shoots during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p8

St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) rises up to shoot during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p9

St. Albert's Jeremiah Sherrill (13) takes a shot during the third quarter as the Falcons host Logan-Magnolia on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p10

St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) shoots during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p11

Logan-Magnolia's Wes Vana (33) defends as St. Albert's Colin Lillie (1) shoots during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p12

Logan-Magnolia's Kyle Stueve (3) defends as St. Albert's Nicholas Ballenger (12) shoots during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
120222-cbn-spo-basketball-p13

Logan-Magnolia's Adam Roden (15) and Nicio Adame (23) defend as St. Albert's Jeremiah Sherrill, center, drives to the basket during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
