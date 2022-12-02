Just In
PHOTOS & VIDEO: St. Albert's 54-48 season-opening win over Logan-Magnolia
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Bill Busch is no longer with Nebraska after spending the last two seasons with the football program.
Abraham Lincoln earned its second win of the season after knocking off Class 4A No. 11 Glenwood 69-57 in Glenwood on Tuesday night.
TCU quarterback and former Lewis Central Titan Max Duggan was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday afternoon and was also n…
Matt Rhule’s resume alone is enough for Nebraska fans to start dreaming again. His college track record shows he might be exactly the 'fixer-upper' the Huskers need.
Underwood 71, Shenandoah 19: Underwood jumped out to a 29-4 lead in the first quarter, led 52-9 at the second quarter and 54-18 after three qu…
The first official season of girls high school wrestling is underway and local teams are already making a splash.
An already thin group of receivers in the Iowa football program got even thinner Friday.
In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year, beating Iowa in Iowa City.
The St. Albert boys basketball team won its season opener over Logan-Magnolia on Thursday night 54-48 in Council Bluffs.