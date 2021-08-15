Powerhouse Wrestling finds new home

Fletcher started coaching with the CB Panthers back in 2002. At that time they were in a facility in the middle of the city that the city gifted them on a lease base.

“At that time, everything was fine, but then the property eventually sold,” he said. “The CB Panthers had to go back and start training out of Lewis Central high school wrestling room. They were there for quite a few years.”

Fletcher started coaching at Lewis Central during this stint, but after having some children of his own, he decided to get back into the youth program about seven years ago.

The CB Panthers merged with another nonprofit wrestling club called High Voltage wrestling club. High Voltage already was using the most recent facility.

Part of the need for a new building came from the uncertainty of the Fit 4 Life gym.

“During the time in the old building, there were several times that we thought the property sold,” Fletcher said. “Obviously, at that point, you have to start scrambling, looking for a new place.