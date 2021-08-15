Powerhouse Wrestling finds new home

Powerhouse Wrestling Club has had numerous places it’s called home since it was established in 1989, but it wasn’t until recently that the non-profit organization finally found a place it can call its own.
Powerhouse wrestling will be moving into a new building at 20595 McPherson Ave.
Friday night was the official opening of the new facility. Powerhouse Wrestling is a youth wrestling, previously called the Council Bluffs Panthers.
Previously the club was working out of the Fit 4 Life fitness studio, for the last four to five years.
“We’ve always wanted our own facility,” Board President and assistant coach Matt Fletcher said. “It’s something we’ve strived for, for years, even dating back to the Council Bluffs Panthers.”
The club has bounced from place to place.
“Obviously, with being a nonprofit, you don’t have the funds to build a new facility,” Fletcher said. “It’s always been a goal of the board to find a facility, and this came about back in March. ... After doing some due diligence and having to do some budgeting to find out if it was feasible, we pulled the trigger.
“It’s very exciting for our club. This facility is a little bit larger than our current space, and we’re really striving to expand our brand as much as possible in the surrounding communities of around Council Bluffs area.”
Fletcher started coaching with the CB Panthers back in 2002. At that time they were in a facility in the middle of the city that the city gifted them on a lease base.
“At that time, everything was fine, but then the property eventually sold,” he said. “The CB Panthers had to go back and start training out of Lewis Central high school wrestling room. They were there for quite a few years.”
Fletcher started coaching at Lewis Central during this stint, but after having some children of his own, he decided to get back into the youth program about seven years ago.
The CB Panthers merged with another nonprofit wrestling club called High Voltage wrestling club. High Voltage already was using the most recent facility.
Part of the need for a new building came from the uncertainty of the Fit 4 Life gym.
“During the time in the old building, there were several times that we thought the property sold,” Fletcher said. “Obviously, at that point, you have to start scrambling, looking for a new place.
“It’s always been a goal of ours to have a place to call home that we don’t have to worry about having it sell or being taken out from underneath us. We’ve really tried to build the brand over the last seven years. We just got blessed to run into this opportunity, and it worked out. ... It means a lot to me to be able to tell our board members that we now that have a home that’s ours.”
The move allows Powerhouse Wrestling the ability to make renovations.
“If we put any time or effort into fixing it up or whatever, it’s our home,” Fletcher said.
The new building was the old skating rink and most previously a CrossFit gym.
The new building also will have more room.
“It’s designed well for what we do,” Fletcher said. “We’ll have 7,640 square feet of wrestling space which is very large. It’s going to allow us to expand our training and give more opportunities to kids to get the training they want.”
The nonprofit will also be expanding to offer a hybrid CrossFit strength and conditioning program that will be held in the morning open to all athletes of any sport and even adults.
The workouts will be held at 5:45 a.m. and will be 45 minutes long.
“They’ll have wrestling in mind, but it won’t be a wrestling practice,” Fletcher said. “It is more or less designed to develop the inner athlete, make them faster, stronger, quicker and work on balance, flexibility.”
The added wrestling space allows Powerhouse Wrestling to divide the room to hold multiple practices at once.
The club had wrestlers of all ages from four years old up through college.