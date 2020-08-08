POY Patterson

The scary part is he’s only a junior, and as you’ll see on the All-city team, the Falcons have plenty of talent returning next season.

“With what we have coming back, especially the 2021 senior class, I think we should be able to make it back (to state),” Patterson said.

Another highlight of the season was the Falcons earning their head coach his 100th career victory. That coach just so happens to be Cy’s father, Duncan Patterson.

“It’s always been an honor to play for my dad during my select years, but especially in high school,” Cy Patterson said.

Versatility and the ability to impact the game in a vast variety of ways was a major factor in Patterson’s selection as city player of the year. Coach Patterson attributes that in-part to film study, attention to detail, hard work, extra work with hitting coaches and also playing multiple sports. But once all of that arduous study and hours upon hours of work is put in, his son has the confidence to rely on his training and keep a relatively straightforward approach at the plate.

“My plate approach is simple,” Cy Patterson said. “It’s just short and sweet and quick to the ball, see if I can square it up and see how far I can hit it.”