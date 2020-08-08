POY Patterson

Some players hit for average or power, maybe they’re a defensive wizard, a blur on the base paths or a flame thrower from the mound. In 2020, Cy Patterson pretty much did it all.
It’s no wonder that one of the players this year’s Nonpareil City Baseball Player of the Year studies is three-time A.L. MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. Like Trout’s baseball card, Patterson’s 2020 stats were eye-popping.
Here’s the rundown of where he ranked this season statistically in the state among all classes:
*2nd in batting average, .627
*2nd in RBIs, 42
*T1 in saves, 5
*3rd in on-base percentage, .716
*5th in assists, 59
*T7 in stolen bases, 28
*T4 in doubles, 14 (also had 4 home runs, second on the team behind senior Lance Wright (5)
Not to mention, he helped guide St. Albert to its first Hawkeye 10 title since joining the conference in 2013, a 21-2 record, a city title and a state tournament appearance, where the Falcons lost a back-and-forth first-round game 6-5 to Mason City Newman Catholic, which had won three consecutive state titles, and finished this season runner-up, falling 3-2 to Don Bosco in the title Class 1A title game.
The scary part is he’s only a junior, and as you’ll see on the All-city team, the Falcons have plenty of talent returning next season.
“With what we have coming back, especially the 2021 senior class, I think we should be able to make it back (to state),” Patterson said.
Another highlight of the season was the Falcons earning their head coach his 100th career victory. That coach just so happens to be Cy’s father, Duncan Patterson.
“It’s always been an honor to play for my dad during my select years, but especially in high school,” Cy Patterson said.
Versatility and the ability to impact the game in a vast variety of ways was a major factor in Patterson’s selection as city player of the year. Coach Patterson attributes that in-part to film study, attention to detail, hard work, extra work with hitting coaches and also playing multiple sports. But once all of that arduous study and hours upon hours of work is put in, his son has the confidence to rely on his training and keep a relatively straightforward approach at the plate.
“My plate approach is simple,” Cy Patterson said. “It’s just short and sweet and quick to the ball, see if I can square it up and see how far I can hit it.”
Another element is his experience, as he’s played varsity since an eighth grader, thus has more familiarity with the opposition than most.
“He’s grown up. He really used to just attack one pitch and was always looking fastball or something that was straight. He’s learned to expect something off-speed or breaking, so he’s learned that and that’s where the average part comes in. Hitting for average is about hitting those off-speed pitches,” Duncan Patterson said. “He’s also been playing high school baseball for four years, so he knows the pitchers and has face a lot of them multiple times.”
That quote is backed by evidence looking at his batting average over the past four years:
*2017: .419
*2018: .425
*2019: .500
*2020: .627
This season, Patterson played shortstop and pitcher, but his high school career didn’t start there.
“Each sport brings a different skill to the player,” Duncan Patterson said. “Cy’s realizing he can utilize playing basketball and football towards baseball to be able come out of the field and pitch, hit for power, hit for average. When he first started playing baseball with us and St. Albert, we put him in the outfield. He was he was a heck of a center fielder and left fielder.”
With what the Falcons have coming back, Cy Patterson sounded confident about getting back to state for what would be a third time in four years. Whatever happens, his dad is appreciative of the opportunity he’s had to coach his son.
“It’s a blessing because the bottom line is not a lot of guys get to do that,” Duncan Patterson said. “And he’s played with some really good kids and those guys internally push each other and make each other better. They feed off each other, and it’s just awesome to watch.”
C.B. Baseball Players of the Year
2020: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2019: Ethan Bernard, St. Albert
2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2017: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2016: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2015: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2014: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2013: Jake Lewis, St. Albert
2012: Alex Crowl, Abraham Lincoln
2011: Eric Toole, Lewis Central
2010: Eric Toole, Lewis Central
2009: Eric Toole, Lewis Central
2008: Andrew Brown, St. Albert
2007: Doug Moran, St. Albert
2006: Mike Stamp, Lewis Central
2005: Justin Toole, Lewis Central
2004: Justin Toole, Lewis Central
2003: Cole Grandfield, Lewis Central
2002: Jake Hansen, Lewis Central
2001: Jake Hansen, Lewis Central
2000: Jeff Price, Lewis Central
1999: Nate Baas, St. Albert
1998: Chad Schoening, St. Albert
1997: Eric Applegate, Abraham Lincoln
1996: Eric Janecek, St. Albert
1995: Pat Malone, St. Albert
1994: Pat Malone, St. Albert
1993: Tom Giles, Thomas Jefferson
1992: Joey Nicholas, Thomas Jefferson
1991: Brett Elam, Lewis Central
1990: Jeremy Petry, St. Albert and Brent Bowman, Thomas Jefferson
1989: Brian O’Connor, St. Albert
1988: Steve Martin, St. Albert
