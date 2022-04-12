 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Predicted storms create schedule changes

  Updated
Due to the Tuesday evening storms, multiple area schools have rescheduled or canceled athletic events. Listed below are all the affected events.

Golf

Glenwood girls golf at Atlantic, postponed, Date to TBD

Lewis Central girls at Harlan, postponed to April 22

Soccer

Glenwood girls at Denison-Schleswig, postponed, date TBD

St. Albert vs Treynor, postponed, date TBD

Tri-Center vs Underwood girls postponed to April 18

Treynor girls vs Missouri Valley canceled

Underwood boys at Creston, postponed

Tennis

Glenwood girls vs Atlantic, postponed, date TBD

Glenwood boys at Atlantic, postponed, date TBD

Lewis Central boys vs Harlan, postponed to April 20

Lewis Central girls at Harlan, postponed to May 9

Track and Field

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood at Harlan, canceled

St. Albert, AHSTW, Heartland Christian, Iowa Deaf, Riverside, Underwood girls track at Griswold, canceled

TC Boys Invite, Riverside, AHSTW, Heartland Christian, Iowa Deaf, Tri-Center), canceled

