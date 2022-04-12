Predicted storms create schedule changes

Due to the Tuesday evening storms, multiple area schools have rescheduled or canceled athletic events. Listed below are all the affected events.
Golf
Glenwood girls golf at Atlantic, postponed, Date to TBD
Lewis Central girls at Harlan, postponed to April 22
Soccer
Glenwood girls at Denison-Schleswig, postponed, date TBD
St. Albert vs Treynor, postponed, date TBD
Tri-Center vs Underwood girls postponed to April 18
Treynor girls vs Missouri Valley canceled
Underwood boys at Creston, postponed
Tennis
Glenwood girls vs Atlantic, postponed, date TBD
Glenwood boys at Atlantic, postponed, date TBD
Lewis Central boys vs Harlan, postponed to April 20
Lewis Central girls at Harlan, postponed to May 9
Track and Field
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood at Harlan, canceled
St. Albert, AHSTW, Heartland Christian, Iowa Deaf, Riverside, Underwood girls track at Griswold, canceled
TC Boys Invite, Riverside, AHSTW, Heartland Christian, Iowa Deaf, Tri-Center), canceled