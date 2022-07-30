PREP BASEBALL: All-City Baseball 2022

It was another fun and thrilling year for baseball in Council Bluffs this year.

Finishing with a record of 31-4 Lewis Central went to state for the first time since 2005. Abraham Lincoln went from just eight wins a season ago to a 22-14 record and was a co-Missouri River Conference Champion. Thomas Jefferson broke a 47-game losing streak and St. Albert finished with another winning season.

With all this action it’s no surprise that the city was loaded with talent. As usual, the all-city selections were primarily assembled on the comments from all four city coaches and the Nonpareil Sports staff.

Without further delay, here is the 2022 All-City Baseball team.

Aiden Martin, Abraham Lincoln, sophomore, third base /pitcher: Aiden was a huge reason why the Lynx went from an eight-win team a year ago to co-conference champions. The sophomore batted a .429 average and accounted for 23 RBIs. He also was a solid pitcher for the Lynx with an ERA of 1.83 and struck out 22 batters through 15 total innings pitched. What’s better for A.L. is this kid will be playing in a Lynx uniform for two more seasons. The future is very bright for Martin.

"The heart and soul of the Lynx offense,” Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke said. “Aidan is a very talented two-way ballplayer who is just tapping into his potential. We lean heavily on him to get the job done at the plate and more often than not, he comes through. Aidan also served as our closer where he flourished. He is a baseball player through and through whose passion rubs off on his teammates. We are excited about his future."

Gaven Goldsberry, Abraham Lincoln, sophomore, pitcher/ outfielder: Whether it was his performance on the mound or as a batter, Goldsberry was a leader for the Lynx. The sophomore batted a .259 average and co-led the team with two home runs. Goldsberry also had a solid year on the mound with a 2.68 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP, and stuck out 32 batters to earn all-district honors.

"A great athlete, Gaven is a cornerstone for our baseball team,” Brietzke said. “Gaven is a gritty ballplayer who helps us out on both sides of the ball. His 27 RBIs were second on the team and his two home runs were tied for the top. On the mound Gaven was impressive. He might have the best "stuff" on the mound and baffled some really great hitters this season. He's a great kid to have around and has a true passion for the game."

Griff Rardin, Abraham Lincoln, freshman, shortstop/infielder/pitcher: Rardin made the most of his freshman year and became an immediate contributor to the Lynx’s success. The freshman batted a .361 average and only struck out six times all season. He also played like a gold glove fielder with a .945 fielding percentage. May we remind you he did this all as a freshman. Another young talent that the Lynx should be excited about for years to come.

"It's not every day you see a freshman playing varsity baseball at the caliber that Griffin did for us this season,” Brietzke said. “Without his incredible defense, immense baseball IQ, and bat-to-ball skills at the plate, we don't win the MRAC. Griffin makes playing shortstop at the varsity level look too easy and his approach at the plate was huge for us. We could always rely on Griffin to put that ball in play and make something good happen."

Brayden Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln, junior, outfielder/ pitcher: This junior made a huge leap to help the Lynx to a co-conference title. He had a good year with a .359 batting average and also became another player who was serviceable on the mound for the Lynx.

"Braydon took a huge step forward in his varsity career this season,” Brietzke said. “He worked just as hard as anyone in the weight room this offseason and it all showed up on the field. A middle-of-the-order bat, Braydon solidified himself as one of the top outfielders in the MRAC. We rely heavily on Braydon to push across runs for us and that's exactly what he did."

JC Dermody, Lewis Central, senior, pitcher/ outfielder: There was not much that Dermody could not do. The senior had a .422 batting average, and broke the school record for most stolen bases in a season with 42 total, he also owns the career record for stolen bases. On the mound, he had an ERA of .97 and had 109 strikeouts, and played in the outfield and at first base when he wasn’t killing it on the mound. Not only was he versatile, but he was efficient, he never had an error at any fielding position. Dermody was truly a jack of all trades. Dermody will play college baseball at Des Moines Area Community College.

“He was the best pitcher in SWI and one of the best in the state,” Titan coach Jim Waters said. “He completed the year with no errors at any position. He’s a big-time high school player heading to play collegiate baseball this fall.”

Aron Harrington, Lewis Central, senior, first base/ pitcher: Harrington was an offensive force for the Titans. He led the Hawkeye 10 with 52 RBIs, had a .480 batting average, which was the second best in the Hawkeye 10, and hit six home runs. He also had a 7-2 pitching record for the Titans with a 2.20 ERA and struck out 77 batters. Harrington’s talents have earned him a spot at the NCAA division one level. Harrington will be continuing his career at Western Illinois.

“Aron did great pitching and playing at first for us,” Waters said. “He’s an outstanding all-around high school player who recently signed with Western Illinois to play baseball in college.”

Britton Bond, Lewis Central, senior, catcher/third base/ pitcher: When it came to batting and offensive stats, you could usually find Bond within the top 10 best of the Hawkeye 10. The senior had a .436 batting average including two home runs. Like the two players listed above Bond also was a solid pitcher, finishing with a 4-0 record, a 1.53 ERA, and struck out 21 batters. Bond, also like the previous two, will play college baseball as he will head to Northwest Missouri State.

“Britton was an outstanding versatile player in 2022 as he played third base, catcher, and pitcher,” Waters said. “Britton will continue his baseball dream in college by playing for Northwest Missouri State this fall.”

Payton Fort, Lewis Central, junior, shortstop/ infield: Another Titan, another great hitter. Fort batted an average of .427, had 40 RBIs and hit two homers. Fortunately for the Titans, this is a key piece that will be returning next season. After garnering some collegiate attention, it’ll be interesting to see what he does in his senior year in what should be an even bigger role.

“Peyton had a breakout year,” Waters said. “He started 34 games for us at shortstop and is the best all-around shortstop in the city. He has attracted college interest throughout the season.”

Casey Clair, Lewis Central, junior, catcher/ third base/ infield: Whenever the Titans needed a timely hit, Clair more times than not always seemed to answer the call when he had the chance. The junior finished with a .413 batting average and had 35 RBIs and two home runs. The Titans have to be happy that despite the fact they’re losing a sizable and successful senior class, Clair will still help the Titans keep a solid core next season.

“Casey was another versatile player in 2022 playing third base and catching.” Waters said. “He had numerous big-time hits for the Titans and made big plays when we needed one.”

Ty Thomson, Lewis Central, junior, pitcher/ outfielder: Just like many other Titan players on this list, Thomson was another dangerous hitter. The junior finished with a .381 batting average, a home run, and 23 RBIs. Thomson also had some moments on the mound, but none were greater when he threw five scoreless innings against Class 4A No. 2 Waukee.

“Ty played an outstanding left field for the titans,” Waters said. “It always seemed that his hits came in clutch situations.”

Devin Nailor, Lewis Central, senior, outfielder/ pitcher: Another solid hitter from a team that averaged .392 at the bats. Nailor hit an average of .360, three home runs, and accounted for 32 RBIs. He also had a 1-1 pitching record, but mostly worked as a solid closer for the Titans and finished with a .35 ERA. He also had a solid year baserunning, stealing 21 bases.

“Devin exceeded his own exp[ectations in 2022,” Waters said. “All-around outstanding performance from hitting for power, average & sacrificing, He stole countless hits from opposing hitters while playing the outfield.”

DJ Weilage, St. Albert, senior, outfielder: After losing a lot of seniors in their 2021 state title team, the Falcons needed some guys to step up. Weilage was one of those guys. The senior was a force at-bat with a .410 batting average, thus leading the team with 41 hits on the year. He also had the speed to make some impressive plays at center field for the Falcons.

“DJ made some incredible catches in center field in the bigger ballparks,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “He has great speed, good reads, quick jumps, and anticipated the fly balls really well.”

Dan McGrath, St. Albert, senior, catcher/ outfielder: Whether he was behind home plate catching or in the outfield occasionally. McGrath was a solid part of the Falcons team. Most of the time he would be the catcher and for good reason, he threw out 23 base runners and didn’t allow too many balls to go by him. He also was a leader at the bats with a .347 batting average and two home runs.

“He developed immensely on defense over the past five years,” Patterson said. “His receiving and blocking became second nature to him, very reliable and gave everything he had each pitch.”

Cael Hobbs, St. Albert, junior, pitcher/ outfielder: Hobbs quickly became the Falcon’s go-to guy on the mound. Against the always deep Hawkeye 10 conference, he finished with a 5-4 record, struck out 43 batters, and was an even bigger force at the plate batting an average of .347 and having 22 RBIs.

“He is a bulldog and will keep us in the ballgame,” Patterson said. “Intense kid that had a lot of fight in him. It was his first year playing the outfield after a knee injury ended his catching career. After some adjustments on defense, he developed into a reliable right fielder and his bat surprised the coaching staff.”

Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson, junior, outfielder: After being out with an injury for a while the junior returned to lead the Yellow Jackets with a .326 batting average. He was also a strong fielder for the Jackets with a .958 fielding percentage.

Tyler was coming off shoulder surgery and we were lucky to have him,” Yellow Jackets coach Tom Giles said. “Great speed in the outfield and was a solid batter in the middle of our lineup.”

Garrett Denman, Thomas Jefferson, freshman, pitcher/ outfielder/ infielder: As a freshman, Denman was second on the team in batting average with a .276 and had two home runs. He pitched eight games for the Yellow Jackets including the shutout win over Des Moines North. He struck out 24 batters in eight games.

“Garrett did it all for us this year,” Giles said. “He played several positions and is just a solid baseball guy with a bright future.”

Honorable Mentions:

Zach Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln, sophomore, infielder/ pitcher

Joey Podraza, Abraham Lincoln, senior, outfielder

Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln, junior, infielder/ pitcher

Trent Johnette, Lewis Central, senior, pitcher/ outfielder

Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central, sophomore, pitcher/ outfielder

Brendan Monohan, St. Albert, outfielder/ pitcher

Jeremiah Sherrill, St. Albert, short stop/ pitcher

Kyle Komor, Thomas Jefferson, junior, pitcher/ infielder/ outfielder

Congratulations to all these players for a great season.