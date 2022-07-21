PREP BASEBALL: All district baseball teams released

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their all-district teams for classes 1A through 4A.

In Class 1A Tri-Center pitcher Sean McGee, utility player Justice Weers, and outfielder Michael Turner all made the southwest’s first district team. Catcher Jaxon Johnson and second baseman Alex Corrin made the second all-southwest district team.

Also making the southwest’s second all-district team from St. Albert was catcher Dan McGrath, and outfielder DJ Weilage. Finally, from AHSTW Nick Denning made the second team as a pitcher. Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen was listed as an honorable mention.

In Class 2A, Underwood pitcher Jack VanFossan was named to the Class 2A southwest first district team and outfielder Mason Boothby also earned first-team honors for the Eagles. Treynor pitcher Jaxon Schumacher also received first-team honors.

On the second team, Underwood’s shortstop Garrett Luett and outfielders Jake Reimer and Clayton Luett also earned honors. Treynor utility player Kaden Snyder also was named to the second team.

In Class 3A, Lewis Central pitcher JC Dermody, catcher Britton Bond, and utility player Aron Harrington were named to the southwest’s first district team. Glenwood shortstop Kayden Anderson and outfielder Jayme Fritts also received first-team honors.

On the 3A southwest’s second team, catcher Casey Clair, second baseman Payton Fort, outfielder Devin Nailor, and utility player Ty Thomson were given honors. Glenwood’s third baseman Trent Patton also made the list.

In Class 4A, Abraham Lincoln pitcher Zack Lincoln, third baseman Aidan Martin, outfielder Brayden Lincoln, and utility player Griff Rardin all made the southwest’s first district team for the Lynx. Catcher Garrett Denman from Thomas Jefferson was also named to the district’s first team.

On the second team A.L. 's first baseman Bennett Olson, outfield Joey Podrraza, and utility player Gaven Goldsberry made the list. For T.J. outfielder Tyler Huey and second baseman Sam Shanno received honors.

Congratulations to all the area players who were honored to these all-district teams.