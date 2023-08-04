The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released this year’s all-state baseball team where multiple Nonpareil area athletes made the cut.

In Class 1A, St. Albert senior Brendan Monahan made the first team as an outfielder, though the Falcon also pitched for the Falcons as well among other positions. St. Albert senior Cael Hobbs also made the all-state list as he earned a spot on the third team as a pitcher. Hobbs had an 8-1 record on the mound. Tri-Center senior Michael Turner was named to the third team after leading Tri-Center with an outstanding .519 batting average and smacking five home runs.

In Class 2A, Underwood had two players make the first team as Jack Vanfossan made the team as a pitcher. The Junior had an 8-0 record, with a .26 ERA, struck out 72 batters, and had a .370 batting average. Freshman Garrett Luett also made the list as a utility player. Luett also had an 8-0 pitching record, struck out 76 batters, and had an ERA of .94. Luett also led the Eagles with a .516 batting average.

Treynor’s Jaxon Schumacher was also named a first-teamer in Class 2A as a catcher. Schumacher was the Western Iowa Conference Player of the Year and led the Cardinals with a .541 batting average and connected for five home runs.

In Class 3A, Lewis Central’s Luke Woltmann made the second team as a first baseman and Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson made the list as a utility player. Woltmann led the Titans with a .381 batting average and three homers. Anderson led the Rams with a .525 batting average, eight homers, and also had a 3-2 pitching record.

In Class 4A, Tyler Huey earned a spot as an outfielder. Among his outfield duties, Huey had the third-best batting average for the Yellow Jackets at .319 and hit two homers. Also in Class 4A Braydon Lincoln was named to the third team as a pitcher after completing his senior season undefeated with a 6-0 record and 1.54 ERA.

Congrats to all the awarded athletes!