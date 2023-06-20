Riverside 9 Treynor 7: For the first time in nearly two decades, Riverside defeated Treynor in Oakland on Monday evening.

The Bulldogs scored eight runs within the first two innings to counter the Cardinals two runs in the top of the first inning. The Cardinals scored a pair more in the third inning, but wouldn’t score again until the top of the seventh when they trailed 9-4. The Bulldogs held off Treynor’s rally to earn the milestone win.

Grady and Cole Jeppesen, and Dalton Smith all had two hits for Riverside. Smith also had four RBIs and Cole had two RBIs, while Kaeden Pleas earned the win on the mound.

Holden Minahan led the Cardinals with four hits.

Treynor (11-7) 202 000 3 – 7

Riverside (6-10) 350 001 0 – 9

Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4: The Class 3A No. 2 Titans edged past the Trojans thanks to Ty Thomson’s walk-off RBI single which completed a three-run bottom of the seventh rally.

Parker Heller led the Titans with two hits while Payton Fort and Brady Hetzel also had a hit in the game. Luke Woltmann pitched in an RBI. Woltmann also struck out 10 batters, gave up three runs, and four hits in six innings while Gaven Goldsberry pitched an inning as well and surrendered one run, but allowed no hits.

Clarinda (11-5) 200 000 2 – 4

Lewis Central (19-2) 001 010 3 – 5

Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 2: After a close game one, the Titans won convincingly in game two as they burst out of the gates with eight runs within the first two innings to eventually collect the team’s 20th win of the season.

Out of eight hits in this game, Logan Manz led the way with two hits and two RBIs. Fort had a hit and an RBI in the win as well.

Clarinda (11-6) 100 001 0 – 2

Lewis Central (20-2) 350 101 0 – 10

St. Albert 3 Creston 2: The Falcons edged past the Panthers on the road, despite being outhit 8-6 in game one of the Hawkeye 10 doubleheader.

Colton Brennan had two hits and an RBI in the win, and Matthew Holiday had a hit and an RBI to lead the Falcons. Cael Hobbs pitched for six innings and struck out four to earn the win.

St. Albert 7 Creston 3: The Falcons connected for 11 hits as they completed the sweep over the Panthers.

Jeremiah Sherrill led the way with three hits, while Brendan Monahan and Colton Brennan each connected for two hits. Parker Heisterkamp led SA with two RBIs to go with a hit.

St. Albert’s record improves to 16-12 overall.

Underwood 9 Tri-Center 0: Class 2A No. 5 Underwood shut out the Trojans for the second time this season as Garrett Luett pitched another strong game to earn the Eagle’s 12th straight win.

Luett allowed just four hits and struck out 10 batters in the win. Luett also had two hits and a team-leading four RBIs. Jack Vanfossan and Ryker Adair each had a hit and RBI in the game as well.

Isaac Wohlhuter led the Trojans with two hits in the loss.

Underwood (15-2) 201 013 2 – 9

Tri-Center (12-7) 000 000 0 – 0

Glenwood 14 Atlantic 0: The Rams connected for 15 hits while holding the Trojans to just two hits as they won game one after six innings.

Nolan Clark led the Rams with four hits and Trent Patton had three hits, including a home run, to go with seven RBIs. Ryan Turner earned the win on the mound after pitching all six innings and striking out 12 batters.

Glenwood (8-8) 210 425 X – 14

Atlantic (9-7) 000 000 X – 0

Glenwood 27 Atlantic 0: The Rams exploded for 19 hits in a slaughter of the second game of a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader.

Nolan Clark had five hits to lead the Rams and had three RBIs. Risto Lappala added three hits, including a home run, to go with a team-leading seven RBIs. Jason Colpitts and Evan Soergel also chipped in three hits in the win. Colpitts also had four RBIs and Soergel had an RBI as well.

Kayden Anderson earned the win on the mound after pitching for three of the four innings and striking out four batters. Lappala also pitched an inning and struck out two more.

Glenwood (9-8) 694 8XX X – 27

Atlantic (9-8) 000 0XX X – 0