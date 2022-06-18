PREP BASEBALL: Cardinals deal Trojan’s first loss: Baseball scoreboard

Treynor 10, Tri-Center 4: The Cardinals handed the Trojans their first defeat of the season in Neola on Friday night.

Junior pitcher Jaxon Schumacher struck out 11 batters and allowed just four hits, which ties a season-low for the Trojans. The defense and offense overall had Treynor coach Scott Wallace very pleased with the Cardinals as called this win a team effort.

“As a team, we played as one here,” Cardinals coach Scott Wallace said. “We’ve been struggling the last couple of weeks, and in this one, we played solid. All our kids one through nine contributed to that game.”

In addition to a solid pitching performance, Schumacher had two hits with senior Kaden Snyder, freshman Brady Wallace, junior Brady Wallace, and sophomore Charlie Schrage also contributing two hits a piece.

After knocking the Trojans off the ranks from the unbeaten, Wallace hopes this win can help springboard the Cardinals into a winning streak of their own as the postseason nears.

“I hope and think that this can give us the steamroller effect,” Wallace said. “After a win over a quality Tri-Center program can hopefully build momentum for us as we go later into the season. It’s a great win and hopefully, we can carry that momentum and high level of play over to the rest of the season and get hot at the right time.”

Senior Alex Corrin led Tri-Center with two hits and two RBIs.

Treynor (8-7) 303 210 1 – 10

Tri-Center (14-1) 200 110 0 – 4

Underwood 12, AHSTW 2: The Eagles scored at least two runs in each inning to beat the Vikings in five innings.

Jake Reimer and Jack Vanfossan each had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles. Sophomore Gus Bashore earned the win on the mound for Underwood after pitching for three innings and allowing four hits and striking out two batters.

Underwood (13-1) 222 33X X – 12

AHSTW (3-12) 100 100X X – 2

Riverside 7, IKM-Manning 5: A six-run first inning helped carry the Bulldogs to a big road win on Friday night in Manilla.

Junior Aiden Bell and sophomore Garrett Hough each had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Riverside (4-14) 600 000 1 – 7

IKM-Manning (6-9) 100 002 2 – 5

Sioux City North 8, Thomas Jefferson 4: Tyler Huey got a hit and an RBI, and a run scored for Thomas Jefferson. Sam Shanno scored the team-high two runs for T.J. in the defeat.

Sioux City North 2, Thomas Jefferson 0: Kyle Komor led T.J. with two hits. Nate Anderson, Peyton Steinspring, and Tyler Huey had one hit each for the Yellow Jackets. Jacob Lesley threw a strong 5.1 innings after allowing five hits during his tenure on the mound. Thomas Jefferson falls to 1-16 on the year after this double header.