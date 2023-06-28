In a game that showcased 23 runs, 32 hits, 29 RBIs, a home run from each team, and 11 errors, the Treynor Cardinals defeated the Rams in Treynor in a nonconference game 17-16.

The Cardinals would strike first with four runs in the bottom of the first. However, Glenwood got on a roll and would take an 11-4 lead halfway through the third. The Cardinals responded with four more runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth to tie the game at 11-11 midway through the game.

The Rams retook the lead with a trio of runs in the fifth, but that would be the last time they’d play ahead as the Cards scored five in the sixth, and though the Rams plated two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, the Cardinals plated a run to end the game a win this will contest.

Jaxon Schumacher led Treynor with three hits and two RBIs. Holden Minahan was one of six Cardinal players with two hits and had the team-best five RBIs. Charlie Schrage, Ryan Bach, and Will Parrott all saw time on the mound for Treynor. Parrott was credited with the win, and Schrage struck out four batters.

Trent Patton led Glenwood with four hits and eight RBIs. Jason Colpitts added another three hits and had four RBIs.

Glenwood (12-10) 065 030 2 – 16

Treynor (14-9) 404 305 1 – 17

Tri-Center 10 Woodbine 9: The Trojans rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Tigers in Neola in another high-scoring contest.

Michael Turner led TC with three hits and also pitched an inning where he struck out two batters. Cael Witt had two hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs, and Sean McGee had two hits and an RBI. McGee also pitched for five innings and struck out six Tigers.

Woodbine (16-6) 003 013 2 – 9

Tri-Center (15-8) 201 030 4 – 10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 4: The Warriors took game one of this Missouri River Conference game as they scored three runs in the first and second innings to quickly take control.

Despite the loss, Braydon Lincoln and Clayton Smith both had two hits for Abraham Lincoln, while Bennett Olsen and Smith both hit home runs.

Abraham Lincoln (15-19) 002 020 0 – 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-11) 330 112 0 – 10

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6: After taking an early lead, the Lynx rallied back from a 6-3 deficit, and they scored the winning run in the top of the seventh to force the split.

In the win, Braydon Lincoln, Zach Lincoln, and Bennett Olsen all had two hits. Aidan Martin also had one hit and two RBIs. Olsen also pitched in six innings with seven strikeouts, and Martin got the save after pitching in the final inning.

Abraham Lincoln (16-19) 300 030 1 – 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-12) 001 500 0 – 6

Riverside 6 MVAOCOU 3: The Bulldogs got the bats going for 11 hits as they defeated the Rams in Oakland for their seventh win of the year.

Mason McCready, Grady Jeppesen, and Dalton Smith all had two hits in the victory for Riverside. Kyler Rieken led the Bulldogs with two RBIs to go with a hit as well. Cole Jeppesen Jeppesen earned the win on the mound after pitching two innings. Grady Jeppesen, Kaeden Pleas, and Victor Alfonso combined for the other five innings and struck out four batters.

MVAOCOU (14-10) 000 021 0 – 3

Riverside (7-12) 002 013 0 – 6

Cherokee Washington 3 Underwood 1: The Braves snapped Class 2A No. 5 Underwood’s 16-game win streak as they had trouble getting the bats rolling.

The Eagle's lone run came in the seventh inning as Easton Robertson connected for his only hit for an RBI single that allowed Jack Vanfossan to score. Vanfossan had the other three hits for the Eagles in the defeat.

Underwood (19-3) 000 000 1 – 1

Cherokee Washington (8-14) 102 000 0 – 3