 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Clair commits to Ellsworth College

  • 0
Casey Clair

LC's Casey Clair slides in safely to third base.

 AUSTIN HEINEN, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Lewis Central senior Casey Clair, who was a part of last year’s state quarterfinal Lewis Central baseball team, has committed to continue his baseball career at Ellsworth Community College.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Ellsworth to continue my academic and baseball career,” Clair said in an announcement on Twitter. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me through this amazing journey.”

Clair had a big junior year that caught the eye of many college recruiters as he hit .413 for a batting average, had a .537 on-base average, and a .587 slugging percentage. Clair also accounted for five doubles, two home runs, a triple, and 35 RBIs. Defensively, Clair also had a solid .986 fielding percentage last season.

Clair will return as a key senior to the Titans this season as Lewis Central will look to defend its Hawkeye 10 crown after losing a superb senior class last season.

People are also reading…

Ellsworth finished last season with a record of 12-40 and enters the season with a new head coach.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert