PREP BASEBALL: Clair commits to Ellsworth College

Lewis Central senior Casey Clair, who was a part of last year’s state quarterfinal Lewis Central baseball team, has committed to continue his baseball career at Ellsworth Community College.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Ellsworth to continue my academic and baseball career,” Clair said in an announcement on Twitter. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me through this amazing journey.”

Clair had a big junior year that caught the eye of many college recruiters as he hit .413 for a batting average, had a .537 on-base average, and a .587 slugging percentage. Clair also accounted for five doubles, two home runs, a triple, and 35 RBIs. Defensively, Clair also had a solid .986 fielding percentage last season.

Clair will return as a key senior to the Titans this season as Lewis Central will look to defend its Hawkeye 10 crown after losing a superb senior class last season.

Ellsworth finished last season with a record of 12-40 and enters the season with a new head coach.