Lewis Central’s season came to a close as all nine runs came home unearned as Harlan defeated the Titans in Friday’s Class 3A Substate 8 final in Council Bluffs 9-6.

The Cyclones posed a threat in the top of the second as they put runners on second and third with no one out, but back-to-back strikeouts from Ty Thomson on the mound and a 4-3 throw-out got the Titans out of the inning unscathed. However, the Cyclones did score the first run in the top of the third.

The Titans would answer in the bottom half of the fourth as Thomson connected for a sacrifice RBI that brought Payton Fort in to score, but the Cyclones responded in the next inning to retake the lead 3-1.

The Cyclones didn’t stop there as they scored three more as they took advantage of two errors and connected for three hits to score five runs and take an 8-1 lead.

The Titans got Casey Clair and Thomson on base with no outs, loaded the bases with two down, and trimmed the lead down to 8-5 as the Titans scored a run off a walk RBI, an RBI single from Brady Hetzel, and Luke Woltmann hit a two-RBI single to trim the lead to three runs.

The Cyclones got one back, and the Titans then scored once to bring it back to a three-run game, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Titans end the year with a 29-5 record and will graduate six seniors.

Harlan (22-14) 001 025 1 – 9

Lewis Central (29-5) 000 104 1 – 6